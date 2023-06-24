Outlander Season 7 Episode 2 Ending, Explained

The second episode of Starz’s historical series ‘Outlander’ season 7, titled ‘The Happiest Place on Earth,’ revolves around Claire Fraser’s return to Fraser’s Ridge after becoming a free woman along with her husband James “Jamie” MacKenzie Fraser. Brianna gives birth to a daughter in the presence of her husband Roger and father Jamie with the help of Claire. The nurse gets concerned about her granddaughter’s health, which leads Bree and her family to a significant decision. Claire learns the truth about Malva Christie’s death as well. The engrossing episode ends with a startling cliffhanger and here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Outlander Season 7 Episode 2 Recap

‘The Happiest Place on Earth’ begins with Claire returning to Fraser’s Ridge from Wilmington as a free woman with Jamie. She meets Allan Christie, who sits near his half-sister Malva’s grave in distress. Claire learns from Allan that he had a sexual relationship with Malva and that he fathered her baby, rather than Jamie as per the girl’s accusation. He also adds that he forced Malva to accuse Jamie, hoping to receive a sum of money from the Scotsman to settle the predicament. Allan then killed Malva when she set out to reveal the truth to Frasers when she got immersed in guilt. Allan tries to kill himself but Claire stops him. But Young Ian, who listens to the whole conversation, ends up killing him with an arrow.

A considerable period after Claire’s release from prison, the Fraser family welcomes a new member as Bree gives birth to a daughter, who is named Amanda “Mandy” MacKenzie. Claire notices blue marks on the nails of the newborn baby and listens to the latter’s heartbeats, only to realize that her granddaughter is suffering from a heart condition that stops the organ from pumping blood to the rest of the body. Since the nurse cannot perform surgery, she lets her daughter know that there’s nothing she can do to save Amanda. To save the life of her daughter, Bree decides to return to the 20th century with her husband Roger and son Jeremiah “Jem” MacKenzie.

The Frasers leave the Ridge for Bree and her family to travel to the future through the stones. Bree meets Lord John Grey and William Ransom, only for her to encounter the latter’s passion to fight for his country. She asks John whether it is unfair to William to not reveal to him that his real father is Jamie. John eventually meets Jamie, who approves of the former’s decision to raise William without telling him the truth about his real father. John asks Jamie about his decision to fight against the Crown and his son. Jamie lets his friend know that he doesn’t want to change his decision and they decide to not meet as friends again for a while.

Outlander Season 7 Episode 2 Ending: Do Brianna and Roger Go Back to the Future? Will They Meet Claire and Jamie Again?

Yes, Brianna and Roger go back to the future and end up in the 20th century. Bree and Roger initially think that they cannot go back to the future since they have doubts concerning Jem’s fatherhood. The Frasers initially believe that Jem’s father is a rapist, only to realize that it is not the case. During Bree and Roger’s trip to Edenton, they realize that Roger is the real father of Jem, which makes the boy a “traveler.” Although the family is worried whether Amanda, a tiny baby, will travel through the stones, they eventually learn that it is possible.

After walking through a stone, Bree and her family, including Amanda, end up in the twentieth century. They see an airplane flying in the sky, which confirms that they are back in the future. Ever since Bree and her family’s departure, Claire stoops to immense distress. She fails to come to terms with her belief that she will never see her daughter again. Jamie asks her to seek comfort in the fact that Bree and her family aren’t dead. Claire tries to do the same while hoping that her granddaughter survives. According to Diana Gabaldon’s ‘Outlander’ novels, which serve as the source texts of the show, Amanda overcomes the threat to her life and remains alive.

Bree and Roger’s decision to go back to the 20th century saves the life of their daughter Amanda. In addition, if the series faithfully depicts the novels, we can also expect Claire and Jamie’s reunion with Bree and her family. The eighth book of the novel series, ‘Written in My Own Heart’s Blood,’ ends with Bree, Roger, Jem, and Amanda returning to the past to be with Claire and Jamie.

Are Jamie and Claire Dead or Alive?

After Bree’s return to the 20th century with her family, Claire one day encounters Wendigo Donner at her house with a group of men. Donner looks for gemstones so that he can travel back to the future, only to break down bottles of ether. While lighting a matchstick, a fire starts at the house with an explosion with Claire and Jamie inside. However, Jamie and Claire are supposed to survive the incident, as per Gabaldon’s ‘Outlander’ novels. In ‘A Breath of Snow and Ashes,’ the couple survives the fire.

“Jamie seized my arm and hurled me toward the door; I staggered out, fell into the blackberry bushes, and rolled through them, thrashing and flailing at my smoking skirts,” states the novel about Jamie and Claire’s escape. Although the couple survives the fire, Donner and his men die due to the same. In the novels, Jamie and Claire make a significant decision concerning their future after surviving the fire. They decide to leave for Scotland with Young Ian. Jamie most likely will try to get his printing press back to America as well. Jamie and Claire’s journey to Scotland, motivated by the fire and its aftermath, paves the way for several startling events that turn their lives around.

