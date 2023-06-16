Will Tom Christie Die? Is Mark Lewis Jones Leaving Outlander?

The sixth season of Starz’s historical series ‘Outlander’ ends with Claire Fraser’s arrest as she gets charged with the murder of Malva Christie. Despite the murder charge, Malva’s father Tom Christie promises to help Claire and accompanies her to Wilmington, where she is slated to get tried. In the seventh season premiere, Tom makes a significant decision that concerns the lives of both himself and Claire. Although Jamie and Claire try to dissuade him from doing it, Tom puts his own life on the line, making the viewers wonder whether he will die. So, are we seeing the last of Mark Lewis Jones in the series? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Tom Christie Die?

In the seventh season premiere, Tom Christie decides to confess to killing Malva so that Claire will be freed from captivity. As someone who deeply loves her, Tom doesn’t want her to suffer in the name of Malva, a witch born to his wife and brother, especially when the Fraser matriarch hasn’t killed her. He writes a confession to Malva’s murder and leaves the same with a newspaper based in Wilmington. He then meets Claire and informs her that she will be released from her captivity once his confession gets published. Tom repays Claire’s compassion and kindness by choosing to go to the gallows instead of the latter.

Since convicted murderers are hanged to death at the time, the viewers must be concerned about Tom’s fate. However, the chances of Tom dying in the series are low, especially since he is not sent to the gallows in Diana Gabaldon’s ‘Outlander’ novels, which serve as the source texts of the series. According to the seventh book of the series, titled ‘An Echo in the Bone,’ Tom serves as a secretary to Governor Martin after confessing to killing his “daughter.” When the governor hires an official secretary, Martin let go of Tom for the authorities to deal with him. But by then, the Revolutionary War turns around the order in the country, leaving no authority interested in trying Tom for murder.

As per the novel series, Tom then lives as a teacher and preacher. Since he doesn’t die in the novels, should we expect Mark Lewis Jones’ character to continue featuring in the television show? Let’s find out.

Is Mark Lewis Jones Leaving Outlander?

As of yet, neither Starz nor Mark Lewis Jones has released a statement concerning the actor’s departure from ‘Outlander.’ Having said that, Jones must have left the show after the seventh season premiere since he isn’t a part of Jamie and Claire’s lives after his confession. The couple leaves Tom in Wilmington believing that he will be tried and hanged by the authorities for murdering Malva. The seventh season of the show is expected to progress through the couple’s involvement in the Revolutionary War. According to source texts of the series, Tom isn’t a part of this particular phase of Jamie and Claire’s lives.

However, we can expect Jones to return to the series in the future for a guest appearance. Claire meets Tom again in 1777, two years after he confessed to the murder of Malva, in ‘An Echo in the Bone.’ He informs her about his time with Governor Martin and how he avoided the gallows despite confessing to a murder. He reaffirms his love for her but leaves her again upon kissing her hand. Since the particular event happens two years after the setting of the seventh season, we can expect the same in the already announced eighth round of the show.

Considering these factors, we believe that Jones most likely left ‘Outlander’ after the seventh season premiere. We can expect him to return in the future for a guest appearance as well. Until then, the admirers of the actor can wait for him to deliver impressive performances in upcoming projects such as Pascal Bergamin’s ‘Portraits of Dangerous Women,’ Christian Sparkes’ ‘Sweetland,’ and Ashley Way’s ‘Men Up.’

Read More: Will César Domboy’s Fergus and Lauren Lyle’s Marsali Be Back in Outlander Season 7?