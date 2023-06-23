Is Allan Christie Dead? Did Alexander Vlahos Leave Outlander?

The sixth season of Starz’s historical series ‘Outlander’ ends with Malva Christie’s murder, only for Claire Fraser to get arrested for the same. Richard Brown and his men take her to Wilmington, hoping that she will be sent to the gallows after the trial. In the seventh season premiere, Tom Christie confesses to killing Malva to save Claire from death. After becoming a free woman, Claire returns to Fraser’s Ridge with her husband James “Jamie” MacKenzie Fraser.

In the second episode of the season, Claire talks to Allan Christie, who has lost both his half-sister and father due to different circumstances. He talks to Claire about the same and ends up revealing startling information concerning his relationship with the late Malva, which threatens his life. So, is Allan dead? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Allan Christie Dead?

Yes, Allan Christie is dead. After Claire’s return to Fraser’s Ridge, she encounters Allan near the grave of Malva and her baby. Claire, to console Allan, talks to him about her and Tom. An already distressed Allan then confesses to having a sexual relationship with his half-sister. He reveals to Claire that he fathered Malva’s baby rather than Jamie. When Malva gets pregnant, Allan decides to run away from the settlement with her. He forces his half-sister to blame Jamie for the predicament, hoping that the Scotsman will give her money to settle the same. Allan eyes Jamie’s money so that he can leave his father with Malva to share their lives with each other.

However, Malva soon gets immersed in guilt. She leaves for Jamie and Claire’s house to reveal the truth concerning her pregnancy so that the Scotsman will not lose his reputation anymore. Allan, fearing the consequences of such a revelation, kills Malva. After confessing to killing his half-sister, Allan tries to kill himself with a gun but Claire manages to snatch the weapon away from him before he could fire the same. Still, Claire doesn’t succeed in saving his life for good. Young Ian, who has been listening to his confession, kills Allan with an arrow.

Ian has been carrying the guilt of possibly fathering Malva’s baby. When he learns that the girl was tortured by her own half-brother and Allan is the one who should have experienced the guilt he suffered from, Ian gets infuriated and kills the latter. Does that mean we have seen the last of Alexander Vlahos in the series? Let’s find out.

Did Alexander Vlahos Leave Outlander?

As of yet, neither Starz nor Alexander Vlahos formally announced the departure of the actor from ‘Outlander.’ However, Allan’s death makes it clear that Vlahos most likely left the historical drama series since the narrative development concludes the arc of the actor’s character. With Allan’s revelations concerning Malva’s killer and the father of her baby, the storyline that concerns the Christies gets wrapped up in the series. Therefore, Vlahos’ character seemingly doesn’t have any scope in the rest of the show. Considering the same, we believe that Vlahos most likely did leave ‘Outlander.’

According to the ‘Outlander’ novels, which serve as the source texts of the series, Tom Christie remains alive even after his confession and meets Claire a few years after they part ways in Wilmington. If the meeting happens also in the series, we can expect flashback sequences revolving around the Christies, including Vlahos’ Allan, similar to Jessica Reynolds’ appearance in the second episode of season 7 as Malva in flashback sequences. Apart from the same possibility, we may not need to expect Vlahos to feature in the period drama. Still, we can expect the actor to deliver impressive performances in upcoming projects such as the Lindsay Lohan-starrer ‘Irish Wish,’ ‘Firecracker,’ ‘Heart of Salt,’ etc.

