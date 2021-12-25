Who Plays Captain Han and Mr Kim in The Silent Sea? Were They in Squid Game?

The South Korean sci-fi thriller ‘The Silent Sea’ has an ensemble cast of characters. Set in a dystopic future, the story revolves around a crew of astronauts visiting the Balhae Lunar Research Station to retrieve a mysterious substance known initially as the “Sample.” On Earth, the mission is monitored by various high-ranking members of the South Korean government. Captain Han Yunjae and Mr. Kim individually represent these two separate groups. Captain Han is in charge of the mission, whereas Mr. Kim is the Chief of Resource Group of Aviation Administration. If you are wondering about the actors who play them, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Plays Captain Han in The Silent Sea? Was He in Squid Game?

Popular South Korean actor Gong Yoo plays Captain Han in ‘The Silent Sea.’ Originally from Busan, Gong Yoo attended Kyung Hee University, obtaining a B.A. degree in theater. Gong Yoo is the actor’s stage name. His real name is Gong Ji-cheol. In 2003, he made his big-screen debut in the film ‘My Tutor Friend,’ portraying the role of Jong-soo. He made his first TV appearance in the 2005 SBS series ‘Hello My Teacher.’ Since then, Gong Yoo has emerged as one of the most prominent actors working in the South Korean entertainment industry. His big break came in 2007, when he appeared as Choi Han Kyul in the MBC series ‘The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince’ or simply, ‘Coffee Prince.’ Gong Yoo garnered international attention for his appearance in the zombie film ‘Train to Busan.’

Yes, he was in ‘Squid Game.’ Gong Yoo portrays the recurring character of the Salesman, who approaches Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) with a proposal that the other man can’t refuse. He asks Gi-hun to play a game of ddakji with him, with the stipulation that whoever loses a round will pay the winner 100,000 won. As the desperate and debt-ridden Gi-hun doesn’t really have any money on him, he reluctantly agrees to be slapped every time he loses. After getting slapped multiple times, Gi-hun finally wins a round. The Salesman departs after giving him a card for the Squid Game.

The Salesman makes one more appearance in the final episode. Gi-hun spots him again at a station, trying to recruit yet another desperate and hapless individual for the Squid Game. He tries to reach the Salesman, but the latter gets on a train and leaves.

Who Plays Mr. Kim in The Silent Sea? Was He Also in Squid Game?

Mr. Kim is played by Heo Sung-tae. He is also a Busan native. Sung-tae made his debut in the 1990 film ‘Dragon Ball: Son Goku Fights, Son Goku Wins,’ where he appears as the eponymous character Son Goku. He received national attention after his portrayal of Ha Il-Soo in the 2016 film ‘The Age of Shadows.’

However, his biggest claim to fame is his performance as the Jang Deok-su or Player 101 in ‘Squid Game.’ Deok-su is one of the main characters of the show. Ruthless and resourceful, he forms a brutal alliance with other criminals during the game. He makes it to the Glass Stepping Stones round, where he is ultimately killed when his spurned lover Mi-nyeo wraps her arms around him and drags him to a murder-suicide.

Read More: Where Is The Silent Sea Filmed?