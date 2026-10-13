Who Was Mike Tyson’s Biological Father? Is He Dead or Alive?

Hulu’s boxing-themed drama ‘Mike,’ Netflix’s ‘Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson,’ as well as Netflix’s ‘Tyson’ all delve into the personal life of legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The drama and the latter documentary series depict his early childhood, the tumultuous surroundings in which he grew up, and the tensions he developed with his mother in detail. As a kid, he admittedly witnessed his mother, Lorna Mae Smith Tyson, fight a lot with the man he believed to be his father, Jimmy Kirkpatrick, who eventually left her. Furthermore, Kirkpatrick was not a constant presence in the lives of Mike or his siblings either.

The Man Mike Tyson Believed to be His Dad Was Not His Biological Father

When Mike Tyson was a child, Jimmy “Curlee” Kirkpatrick Jr. was the man in his household. However, as per his birth certificate, his biological father was Percel Tyson, AKA Purcell Tyson. As per sources, he was Jamaican and was often referred to as a “humble cab driver.” “I don’t know much about my father’s family. In fact, I didn’t really know my father much at all. Or the man I was told was my father,” Mike wrote in his autobiography ‘Undisputed Truth.’ “On my birth certificate, it said my father was Percel Tyson. The only problem was that my brother, my sister, and I never met this guy,” he added.

As per records, Lorna Mae and Percel split up shortly after Mike was born. It was then that she became Jimmy Kirkpatrick’s partner, and it seems like Mike considered Kirkpatrick his father. Mike and his siblings were even told that Kirkpatrick was also their biological father. “We were all told that our biological father was Jimmy “Curlee” Kirkpatrick Jr., but he was barely in the picture. As time went on, I heard rumors that Curlee was a pimp and that he used to extort ladies. Then, all of a sudden, he started calling himself a deacon in the church,” wrote Mike about Kirkpatrick in ‘Undisputed Truth.’

Even though Percel was Mike’s biological father, the latter wanted to be known as Kirkpatrick’s son. “Curlee was a pimp. Percel was a humble Jamaican cab driver. I so desperately wanted to be the son of a pimp… because, in my neighborhood, that carries weight,” he said in his one-man show. Unfortunately, though, Mike couldn’t live as his son for long since he upped and left Lorna Mae as well as her three children just a few years later when they were still young. According to his autobiography, Mike and his siblings only saw him once in a while, and they used to pile up in his car for a ride whenever he met them.

Mike Tyson’s Biological Father is Likely Dead

Since not much regarding Percel Tyson is known after he left his partner and children without even looking back, it’s actually unclear where he is at the moment or even if he is dead or alive. However, considering the legendary boxer himself is 58 at the moment and sadly lost the people he considered his parents long ago, it is likely Percel has also passed on or is now simply leading a quiet life as an elderly man. The fact that he has never come forward to even meet his successful son or make any statement regarding the same is also noteworthy. As for Jimmy Kirkpatrick, it appears as if he sadly died on October 28, 1992, in Brooklyn, New York – he was in his late 60s at the time.

We should also mention that after Kirkpatrick had abandoned the family and Lorna Mae died in 1982, Mike was adopted by his mentor and renowned trainer, Cus D’Amato. “Listen, we’re your family now, okay? And you’re our boy now. And you’re going to bring a lot of pride to this family. Pride and glory,” Cus had reportedly told Mike while he was grieving his mother’s death. In Cus and his wife Camille, Mike found the unwavering love of a father and mother. But alas, just as Mike’s career was taking off to unimaginable heights, his mentor and father figure sadly died too. As per reports, he died of pneumonia at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan on November 4, 1985 – he was 77 at the time. Camille Ewald also passed away in 2001.

Read More: Exodus Tyson: How Did Mike Tyson’s Daughter Die?