We all know that ‘The Blacklist is a crime thriller series that follows the mysterious Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader), a former high-profile criminal, who voluntarily turned himself in to the FBI with an offer to help them capture other deadly offenders. Created by Joe Bokenkamp, this mind-boggling show has honestly kept us on our toes since its premier in 2013. Thus, it’s no surprise that its latest episode has done the same, just in a very different and somber manner. At the end of the episode entitled ‘Rakitin,’ ‘The Blacklist’ paid tribute to Tobias Core. So, let’s find out more about him, shall we?

Who Was Tobias Core on The Blacklist?

Born in 1973, Tobias “Toby” Core was a member of ‘The Blacklist’ behind the scenes crew. But unfortunately, as very limited information about him is publicly known, we can’t be sure whether he was a part of the camera crew, the art department, a makeup artist, or an assistant director. This, of course, sadly means that we can’t truly appreciate the extent of the work he did for the series. However, a profile for someone named Tobias Core on IMDB does suggest that he was a Second Unit Director / Assistant Director. But we can’t be sure if it’s the same individual or not, especially as his credits don’t include ‘The Blacklist.’

Crew members of any television series or movie are usually the unsung heroes behind its success. They not only work long hours to avoid any complications in the filming process, but they also don’t often receive as much credit as they deserve for all their services. Moreover, due to the ongoing pandemic, they have recently had to devote themselves to their profession even further. After all, the crew members are the ones who ensure a smooth sailing entertainment industry, especially when it comes to shows like ‘The Blacklist,’ which has such a distinct style and tone that even a slight miss can derail everything.

Why Was Tobias Core’s Obituary Shown in the Title Credits?

Tobias “Toby” Core passed away earlier this year. And when it comes to paying tribute to someone in this industry, one of the more honorable ways to do so is by dedicating a card in Title Credits to them. So, ‘The Blacklist’ did the same, just like it had previously recognized the deaths of actors Brian Dennehy (‘First Blood’) and Clark Middleton (‘Sin City’). This gesture not only displays the creators’ appreciation for all that a particular individual contributed to the production, but it also allows us, the viewers, to seek out more details on how someone was involved in our favorite show.

While we can’t provide any information on Tobias’ early life, his accomplishments, or the cause of his death, we can positively say that he was a much-loved and well-respected member of ‘The Blacklist’ family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who knew and loved him in this difficult time. May he always rest in peace.

