Who Was Yang Yang Liu? How Did She Die?

Amazon’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is a teen romance drama that follows the life of a 16-year-old girl over the course of one summer. She is caught in a love triangle between two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. While she has loved Conrad since she was ten, she has no other friend like Jeremiah. As the summer passes by, a personal tragedy lingers in the distance, affecting Belly’s relationship with the Fisher brothers. The sixth episode of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 1 is dedicated to the memory of Yang Yang Liu, who passed away in 2021. Who was she and how did she die? Here’s all you should know about her.

Who Was Yang Yang Liu?

Yang Yang Liu was a senior manager with the Original Series Content Strategy team at Amazon Studios. A graduate of UC Berkeley, she received her MBA from the Wharton School of Business. She had always been passionate about working in the media industry, and after working as an investment banker for Morgan Stanley for three years, she decided to turn her career toward her passion. She worked as a Corporate Development and Strategy Intern at Lionsgate and moved on to working with Freeform in Strategy and Business Development. Eventually, she landed a coveted position with Amazon Studios.

She is remembered by people close to her as a passionate person who inspired and encouraged others to follow their dreams. Courtney Hayward, while raising funds for her on Go Fund Me, described her as “a force, [..] brilliant, kind, generous, disarmingly witty, and fiercely dedicated. Her passing leaves a tremendous void, and we will not be the same without her.”

How Did Yang Yang Liu Die?

33-year-old Yang Yang Liu passed away on November 26th, 2021. She was on her usual morning run at around 11 a.m. about one-and-a-half-mile from her residence, when a BMW 328i collided with her at the intersection of Allen Avenue and San Pasqual Street in Pasadena. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

When she didn’t come back home by noon, her husband, Joe Wirija, texted her. When she didn’t reply and two more hours passed, he tried calling her. It wasn’t until around 5 p.m. that a police officer picked up the phone, and came around to his house an hour or two later to tell him what had happened. Later, 20-year-old Austin Wong was arrested by the police at his home in Pasadena. He was booked on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter, with bail set at $50,000. It was also confirmed by Pasadena Now that Wong didn’t flee the scene, but stayed and cooperated with the cops.

Wirija laments that it was too short a marriage with Yang Yang. “She was definitely my soulmate; she was everything to me,” he told LA Times. “I should have asked a lot more questions at that point, but I just blanked out”, he said, adding that he wouldn’t want another person to go through what he and Yang Yang’s family and friends had to go through. “She was a very strong and brilliant woman, a great wife and daughter,” he said.

In her memory, Yang Yang’s family and friends have created a $150,000 Wharton Women in Media scholarship, to support the careers of women in the media space. They want to continue her legacy through the scholarship. Remembering her fondly, her friend Sriranjani Srikumar said to El Estoque, “She didn’t care what life threw her way. She handled them effortlessly, and she was clearly immensely invested in her friends’ happiness.” Yang Yang is affectionately remembered by all of her family and friends, each of whom sees her as a dedicated person who enjoyed life at every turn. Her untimely demise has saddened them, but they are also thankful for the times they spent with her and the memories they made. And, in the end, that’s all that counts.

