Who Were Jimmy Savile’s Parents? Did He Have Siblings?

Jimmy Savile was one of Britain’s most recognizable faces, starting his career in radio and later hosting shows like ‘Top of the Pops’ and ‘Jim’ll Fix It.’ Netflix’s ‘Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story’ is a two-part documentary that delves into his life as a broadcaster and charitable works. Apart from that, the show looks at several sexual abuse allegations leveled against Jimmy after his death and his close relationship with his mother. So, if you’re curious to find out more about Jimmy’s childhood and family, we’ve got you covered.

Who Were Jimmy Savile’s Parents?

Jimmy was born on October 31, 1926, in Leeds, England, to Vincent Joseph Marie Savile and Agnes Monica Savile, who married in 1911. He was the youngest of seven siblings and was never considered the favorite child. Vincent worked as a bookmaker’s clerk and insurance agent at various times, and at one point, Jimmy claimed that his mother “clothed, fed and accommodated nine people on £3.50 a week.”

When Jimmy was about two years old, he fell seriously ill, possibly because of pneumonia. At the time, even the doctor lost hope, leaving a death certificate at their home. At the time, Agnes rushed to the cathedral and prayed for her son to get better. It was reported that once she got home, Jimmy started to get better. Later on, he worked as a coal miner and ran dance halls before becoming a radio DJ. Over the years, Jimmy grew quite close to Agnes and referred to her as “the Duchess.”

While Jimmy was extremely poor during his childhood, his fame brought in a lot of money later on, most of which he donated to charity. After Jimmy’s father died in 1953, Agnes lived with her youngest child until she died in 1973. Back then, Jimmy claimed that Agnes never watched his shows or congratulated him on all his achievements. After Agnes died, Jimmy stayed with the body in an open casket for five days.

In a later interview, he said, “When she died, she was all mine. She looked marvelous. She belonged to me. It’s wonderful, is death.” Jimmy also mentioned those were the best five days of his life. He left Agnes’ room the way it was, with clothes in her wardrobe, and had them dry-cleaned once a year. While Jimmy was close to his mother, he was reluctant to talk about his father, Vincent.

Did Jimmy Savile Have Siblings?

Jimmy was the last of the seven children born to Vincent and Agnes. The names of his siblings are Mary, Marjory, Vincent, John, Joan, and Christina. After sexual abuse allegations against Jimmy came to light, there were reports of his brother, Johnny, having been accused of sexual assault as well. The allegations were from his time working at a hospital between 1978 and 1980. They were made by some patients, a staff member, and a visitor. But by the time the stories were made public, Johnny was already dead. In another report, Marjory’s granddaughter claimed that Jimmy molested her. Caroline Robinson further stated that Marjory knew about it but chose not to go public because of money.

