Given her recent appearance in Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ the general public is quite curious about Allie Lutz, who is now known as Allie Lutz Rosenberger. Working as one of the top agents in The Agency, Allie’s professional life was explored quite heavily in the reality show but has left many fans wondering about her personal life. People are especially curious about her past relationship with ‘The Hills‘ star Doug Reinhardt. Did the two ever date each other and decide to tie the know? If yes, why exactly did they separate? Well, we are here with all the answers you need!

Allie Lutz And Doug Reinhardt Were Engaged

Apparently, Allie Lutz and Doug Reinhardt were once high school sweethearts. Thanks to his baseball performance for the Angels of Anaheim and Baltimore Orioles, along with his television appearance, Doug became a household name in the late 2000s. His romantic life certainly became of much interest to the people as he dated celebrities like Lauren Conrad, Amanda Bynes, and Paris Hilton.

However, when Allie and Doug started their relationship, things seemed to be going quite smoothly for the duo. Allie apparently even appeared in a few episodes of ‘The Hills’ and garnered her fair share of fame and fans. However, it wasn’t until January 2013 that the public became aware of the couple’s status as an engaged couple. In a post shared by Allie on January 6, 2013, she showed off her sparkling engagement rings with Doug lovingly kissing her on the cheek.

“I proposed to her on a yacht in Anguilla that we rented for New Year’s,” Reinhardt told Us Weekly. “We went island to island between St. Martin, St. Barts, and Anguilla.” The duo seemed to be over the moon about the development, and their admirers were quite happy about the same! Allie herself seemed eager to become a bride and could not wait to walk down the aisle. But did the couple really tie the knot? Let’s dive right in and find the answers.

Why Did Allie Lutz And Doug Reinhardt Break Up?

Unfortunately, Allie Lutz and Doug Reinhardt broke up a few months after their engagement. The news did not catch the eye of the public until Doug was together with Lucy Mecklenburgh in September 2013. While the exact reasons behind the split have not been disclosed, the couple was certainly together in July 2013, but Allie seemingly switched residences in the latter half of the same month.

As of writing, Allie Lutz is happily married to Keegan Rosenberger, the proud Co-Founder/CEO of Cavalry Media. The couple has three adorable daughters, Georgia, Teddie, and Scottie. The latter decently celebrated her very first birthday, much to the joy of the Rosenberger family. Doug, too, got married in October 2017, but the relationship reached a bitter end after Natalie was arrested on April 28, 2018, because she apparently physically assaulted Doug. In July 2019, he welcomed twin boys Maverick and Beau with fiancée Mia Irons. We wish Allie, Doug, and their loved ones the very best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Who is Allie Lutz Rosenberger’s Husband? Does She Have Kids?