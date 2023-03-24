Why Did Daisy Leave the Daisy Jones and the Six Band?

In Prime Video’s ‘Daisy Jones and the Six,’ we follow the story of a rock band that unravels just when it has become the biggest band in the world. The creative forces of Billy Dunne and Daisy Jones produce the greatest hits of the 70s, but their conflicts jeopardize everything they’ve worked for. Daisy becomes part of the band when they need a fresh face, and she needs someone who can elevate her work. Their collaboration does wonders for The Six and Daisy Jones, but she decides to walk away at a critical point in their career. Why does she do that? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD

Why Did Daisy Leave the Band?

When Teddy Price discovered Daisy Jones, he knew that she had the potential to be one of the greatest performers of her time, but she couldn’t do it alone. Her talent was raw, and she needed a band to complement her singing style. At the same time, the Six were going through a tough time after Billy’s addiction resulted in them losing credibility with the label. They needed a fresh voice, someone who was talented enough to overshadow the troubles in their past.

After their first single becomes a hit, Daisy knows that the Six is the band for her. Even though she and Billy butt head, him being more resistant to welcoming her into the group, they work well together in the end, and that’s all that matters. It takes some time, but things eventually click between them, and the songs just flow out of them. This is also when they start connecting emotionally. Billy sees much of himself in her, from her creative drive to her addiction. For Daisy, Billy is the first person who sees her.

The tension between the duo culminates in a kiss, but to Daisy’s frustration, Billy doesn’t acknowledge it. From the journalist writing a story on them, she discovers that Billy believes it is all an act. He says there are no feelings between them, and whatever seems to be going on is all for the music. Daisy rats on him about his addiction and how it affected his family. In turn, Billy badmouths her, and it all comes out in the magazine.

Once the album is done, Daisy flies off to Greece, where she meets and marries Ricky. It’s clear that Ricky is just a distraction. The unresolved issues between her and Billy resurface when she returns. Ricky’s presence also bothers Billy, especially when he notices Daisy taking more drugs than usual. Eventually, Daisy realizes that Ricky is not right for her.

Despite their feelings for each other, Daisy knows they cannot be together. Billy will not leave Camila. He proposes that they should use their emotions to turn them into songs and try and make their collaboration work. Camila witnesses an intimate moment between them and decides to leave Billy. This makes him anxious, and he starts drinking again, which is when he kisses Daisy again.

During the concert in Chicago, Daisy realizes that she and Billy are not supposed to be together. Not at the time, at least. They are cut out of the same cloth, and at the moment, they both need some balance in their lives. Having married Ricky, Daisy knows how dangerous it can be for two chaotic people to end up together. It will not be good for them if she and Billy get together. She also knows that Billy is under the influence of alcohol and is not thinking clearly. So, she advises him to return to Camila and figure things out with her.

When Billy leaves to find Camila, Daisy decides not to continue with the tour anymore. She tried to be friends with Billy. She tries to suppress her feelings, but there is too much tension between them. She and Billy cannot keep making songs without falling in love with each other. She also knows that now that Camila knows about them, too, this system cannot work. Billy and Camila’s marriage will fall apart if she stays in the band. Daisy doesn’t want this. She wants to find peace and calm in her life too, which cannot happen with all the drama between her and Billy. So, for her mental peace, she decides to leave the band and figure out a path on her own.

