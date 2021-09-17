Why Did Madison Hildebrand Leave Million Dollar Listing?

‘Million Dollar Listing’ follows successful real estate agents in the Los Angeles area as they try to sell luxurious million-dollar homes to top rung clients. These agents are followed by cameras, documenting their glamorous lifestyle and efforts to stay on top of the competition.

Madison Hildebrand’s charming personality made him a fan favorite from the very beginning. A regular on the show till season 6, Hildebrand took a break in seasons 7 and 8 when he became a part of the recurring cast. However, unable to stay away from the show that put him in the spotlight, the successful real estate agent returned as a main cast member in seasons 9 and 10. Since then, Hildebrand seemed to have taken a permanent respite from cameras, much to the woes of fans. Let’s find out why Madison Hildebrand decided to leave ‘Million Dollar Listing,’ shall we?

What Happened to Madison Hildebrand?

Numerous reasons lent a hand to Madison Hildebrand’s departure from the long-running reality show. Although he rediscovered his love for the show and came back into the main cast in seasons 9 and 10, Hildebrand soon realized that the show was getting quite tedious for him and was not adding anything positive to his life. Moreover, Hildebrand’s falling out with his assistant, Heather Altman, weighed heavy on his mind. Hildebrand’s rivalry with competitor, Josh Altman, was quite well known to viewers of the show. Thus, when his trusted assistant, Heather, went behind his back and listed a property with Josh and also started a relationship with him, Hildebrand’s relationship with both soured quite a bit.

In the years prior to leaving the show, Hildebrand also had to go through a plethora of accidents. In 2016, reports mention that Hildebrand suffered a severe fracture to his jaw as he got hit by his cousin’s knee during a pool party. The recovery process was quite complicated, and the impact on his health reflected on his professional life, hindering his work. Moreover, after recovering from the fractured jaw, his doctors found out that Hildebrand also had a broken wrist. Unfortunately, the diagnosis was too late, and the injury had already turned serious. Thus, Hildebrand had to go through a rough surgery which ended up affecting his work quite negatively.

Furthermore, Hildebrand lived through a horrifying incident as his home was broken into in the following year. The invader encroached upon his privacy and even took a shower in the real estate agent’s home. Although the reality TV star was not in his house at the time of the break-in, the incident did leave him quite shaken. Thus, such incidents coupled with his deteriorating relationships on ‘Million Dollar Listing’ pushed him towards leaving the show. Addressing his departure from the show on an Instagram post, Hildebrand wrote, “After a decade of adventure and one of the most unique experiences of my life, I have decided not to continue ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’. I am so grateful to have had this opportunity but the time has come for me to re-energize, rejuvenate, and refocus my attention and light onto new endeavours.”

Fortunately, Hildebrand has since mended his relationships and is no longer on bad terms with his previous castmates. Since leaving the show, Hildebrand used his massive experience and established his own real estate company, The Malibu Life Team. Through his new firm, he tries to sell beautiful homes along with a Southern California lifestyle. Additionally, the reality star has also expressed an interest in finding love and starting a family. Currently, Hildebrand seems to be enjoying his time with his family away from the show. He is also focusing his attention on furthering his business, and we would like to wish him the best in his future endeavors.

