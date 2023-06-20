Why Did Meghan Markle Leave Suits? Does Rachel Come Back?

A thrilling and engaging legal drama series, ‘Suits’ has enjoyed a massive fanbase ever since its premiere. Moreover, while fans have come to adore most of the characters, Rachel Zane, essayed by Meghan Markle, remains one of the favorites. While the show initially introduces Rachel as a mere paralegal, she fights her way up the ladder in a male-dominated profession. On top of it, her will-they-won’t-they romance with Mike Ross has been a focal point on the show. Hence, fans were devastated when they learned that Meghan Markle would not be returning after season 7. Well, since viewers are eager to learn more, let’s find out the reason behind Meghan Markle’s exit, shall we?

Why Did Meghan Markle Leave Suits?

The last time we saw Meghan Markle on screen was when her character, Rachel Zane, marries Mike Ross in the season 7 finale. Shortly after, Mike and Rachel express their desire to move to Seattle and start a legal clinic so that Mike could take on cases for the underrepresented against the large corporates. While this sudden move to Seattle explains Mike and Rachel’s absence in season 8, Meghan Markle primarily left ‘Suits,’ because of the developments in her personal life.

In 2018, Meghan got married to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, which made her a member of the English royal family. Because of her connections to the royal family, Meghan could not continue her career as an actress and had to retire from the field. On top of it, reports suggested that since members of the royal family aren’t allowed to work, Meghan chose to quit her profession in order to turn her attention toward humanitarian work and other duties.

Incidentally, show creator Aaron Korsh addressed Meghan’s departure from the series in an interview with Express, where he said, “I sort of had a decision to make because I didn’t want to intrude and ask her, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What are you going to do?’ What we decided to do was as the season progresses say, ‘Look, I would rather have good things happen to Meghan in her life’—which would likely mean her leaving the show.” Besides, we can also confirm that Rachel Zane was the last role Meghan ever played on television, although she and her husband, Prince Harry, has appeared on a few reality shows since then.

Does Rachel Come Back?

No! We are sorry to report that Meghan’s association with the English royal family and her humanitarian work has made a return to television almost impossible. Since Patrick Adams returned as Mike Ross in season 9 of ‘Suits,’ the showrunners tried everything possible to get Meghan to reprise her role. In fact, sources claim that the producers even arranged to donate up to $6 million to a charity of the actor’s choosing if she agreed to essay Rachel Zane for one final time on television.

Yet, while Meghan decided to remain firm on her decision to retire from acting, the rules stated that she could only reprise her role if her husband intervened and gave permission to do so. Since there is no history of such an incident, the chance for Meghan’s return was bleak from the start. However, despite Meghan’s retirement from acting, she and Harry currently reside in Montecito, California, where they have built a quiet and happy life with their son, Archie Harrison, and their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana.

Read More: Where Was Suits Filmed?