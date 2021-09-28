Why is Kellan Lutz’s Ken Crosby Leaving FBI: Most Wanted?

Fans were alarmed when rumors about actor Kellan Lutz leaving ‘FBI: Most Wanted‘ started doing the rounds. Unfortunately, the speculations even appeared to be true as Kellan’s character, Kenny Crosby, gets shot in the premiere episode of season 3. Additionally, Kellan himself confirmed the news of his departure as a regular cast member confirming the assumptions once and for all. With fans clamoring to know the reason behind Kellan’s departure, we come bearing answers!

What Happened to Kenny Crosby?

A former army veteran, Kenny might appear to be quite outspoken, dismissive, and aggressive, but he has his heart in the right place. His army background and experiences contribute heavily to his anger issues which he actively works on with Hana. A primary character from season 1, Kenny is highly integral to the workings of the team and provides valuable help and insight regarding cases.

Kenny is quite well-known for his ability to get out of tight situations. The final episode of season 2 finds him in a similar tight spot when Hugh shoots at Kenny and Jess while the agents try to rescue Sarah and Tali. Fortunately, Kenny escapes unharmed, but his luck ultimately runs out during the premiere episode in season 3. While investigating a murder case, Curt Williams, a suspect, and Kenny’s old friend, shoots him critically. Although the agent manages to pull through, the end of the episode sees him going away to Oklahoma, which confirms that he will be away from the action for quite some time.

Why Is Kellan Lutz Leaving FBI: Most Wanted?

Kenny’s condition in season 3’s premiere episode and his subsequent shift to Oklahoma clearly hinted that the show was not considering him a critical part of the season’s plotline. As fans grew anxious about his apparent departure, Kellan took to social media and confirmed the heartbreaking news. In an Instagram post explaining the reason behind his departure, Kellan wrote, “2020 was a lot for everyone to say the least. For me it started with losing my first daughter, then nearly my wife, and both grandfathers among other things, all in the middle of a global pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system.” He further stated that the difficult year made him realize how important his family was to him, and thus, he and his wife decided to take this daughter back to California, where she could grow up among their relatives.

In the same post, Kellan even mentioned that he would be missing his cast-mates and the rest of the production team after his exit. Additionally, with Kenny still alive in the show’s plotline, he even expressed a desire to reprise his role in the future and stay associated with the show. We want to wish Kellan and his family the very best in such trying times but hope we get to see him stepping back into Kenny Crosby’s shoes in a future episode of ‘FBI: Most Wanted.’

