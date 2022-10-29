Wild Is the Wind Ending, Explained: Who is the Killer?

Written and directed by Fabian Medea, Netflix’s ‘Wild Is the Wind,’ is a crime-drama film set in a small and secluded town in the southern part of Africa. When a young girl named Melissa is murdered, there’s civil unrest within the public as racial tensions become prominent. Two dirty cops, Vusi and John, who have ulterior motives, take up the case and try to find the perpetrator. However, as the investigation progresses, the public is triggered by multiple factors, and things take a darker turn. The film tackles sensitive issues such as racial discrimination, societal stigmas, corruption within law enforcement, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Wild Is the Wind Plot Synopsis

The film begins with Vusi taking a bribe from an unknown man who is overspeeding and lets him go. However, he doesn’t realize an abducted woman is in the car’s trunk. Three years pass, and we see Vusi and John go on a drug bust, where they kill all the group members and retrieve a few kilos of cocaine. However, later, we realize that the two cops are partners in crime who want to sell the illegal substance to a local drug cartel leader, Mongo.

As the film unfolds, the two characters talk to their spouses about financial stability. On the one hand, Vusi tells his pregnant wife that he wants to lead a stable and decent life and give the baby everything it wants. On the other hand, John tells his wife that they will be able to save their farm from being seized by the bank. Vusi also tells John in private that he plans to move to Jo Burg (Johannesburg) with his wife after the deal with Mongo comes through.

Unfortunately, an Afrikaan girl named Melissa’s body is found, which leads to the rise of racial tension between the communities in the small town. Since she is the mayor’s niece, and the elections are approaching, he offers 250,000 Rand to anyone who solves the case. So, naturally, Vusi and John take up the case. As the narrative moves forward, two significant suspects come to light.

The first one is Melissa’s ex-boyfriend, Hennie, a white man with whom she had broken up due to his temper. The night Melissa is murdered, Henrique hits her after an altercation at the local bar. The police intimidate him, but as it turns out, he isn’t the culprit. The second suspect is Mongo’s relative, Sonnyboy, a black man. Sonnyboy, Melissa’s current boyfriend, fights with Henrique at the bar. Although the former says he didn’t commit the murder and points to someone who might have, Vusi and John don’t listen to him.

Meanwhile, Vusi’s deal goes through, but Mongo takes it back because of his nephew’s arrest. On the other hand, John gets the final notice for his farm. Although Vusi gets another credible lead and pursues it, John decides to go ahead and make Sonnyboy sign a confession document without him realizing it. This is because John needs the money to save his farm. When Sonnyboy is being taken to court, Melissa’s mother shoots him, and riots break out. Vusi continues to pursue his lead and reaches the house of a man called Wilhelm Jooste. The two get into a fight ending with the latter’s death. The film’s ending is relatively open-ended and leaves us with a few questions.

Wild Is the Wind Ending: Who Is the Killer?

Wilhelm Jooste is the real killer. He is the same person Vusi takes a bribe from at the film’s beginning. Wilhelm admits to killing several women, although the actual count is unknown. There are several strong hints for the audience to draw this conclusion before the movie confirms it. The first hint is at the film’s beginning. We see the killer drive away as he is exhilarated that the cop didn’t catch him. The second clue is in the scene where Melissa and Wilhelm bump into each other at her father’s butcher shop. There’s a slow-motion shot of Wilhelm staring at Melissa’s necklace and then at her face in a malicious way.

The forensic specialist gives a third clue, who tells Vusi and John that the strike pattern on Melissa’s body indicates that the killer is right-handed. However, the person in their custody at the time, Sonnyboy, is left-handed. Later, when Sonnyboy is in the interrogation room, he recalls everything that happens after he and Melissa leave the bar. He narrates how a bakkie follows them, and although he insists on staying with Melissa until she reaches home, she drops him and goes ahead. Unfortunately, this isn’t enough to convince the two cops. In the camera footage of the parking outside the bar, Vusi sees a bakkie, and Sonnyboy identifies it too.

So, Vusi follows the car to the person’s home and gets a hair sample from the vehicle. He gives this hair sample to the forensic officer, who compares it with the skin under Melissa’s nails, and gets a match. As it turns out, Melissa’s murderer is Wilhelm Jootse; the same man Vusi let go of three years ago. Vusi realizes this and goes to tell his partner John, but it’s too late. John gets Sonnyboy to sign a confession without his knowledge in order to gain the reward for solving the case. This is the only way for John to save his farm. So despite being aware of Sonnyboy’s innocence, John takes him to court. Vusi pleads to him, but John isn’t interested.

At the court, Sonnyboy gets shot by Melissa’s mother, and riots between the Afrikaan and the black people. Unable to bear the injustice, Vusi goes to Wilhelm’s house and decides to fight him. During this, Wilhelm confesses to his crimes, and in a montage, we see how he kills Melissa. The cop and the murderer get seriously injured, but in the end, Vusi kills Wilhelm.

Vusi then takes Wilhelm’s body to the town, but by the time he reaches it, he realizes it’s too late. He sees the empty roads and a burning barrel and hears distant sounds of gunfire. He realizes the riots have gone out of hand. At the same time, he sees that he’s losing a lot of blood and passes out. The sound fades, and the movie ends. This way, the film confirms that Wilhelm Jootse is the real killer. But we are still left with a couple of questions.

Will Wilhelm Jooste Ever Be Revealed as the Real Killer to the Public?

It is likely that the public will never know that Wilhelm Jootse is the real killer. This is because the riots have already gone out of hand, and the city is in a hostile condition. The people have crossed the line beyond which normalcy cannot be restored. This is primarily because the clash between the communities is not just because of a single murder. The murder acts as a trigger that sets off a chain of events. In many ways, it simply reveals the fickle-minded nature of people and how deeply the issues of racial stereotypes are rooted in the public’s psyche.

The final song, ‘The Man Comin’ Around’ by Johnny Cash, sums up these facets of the film beautifully. Filled with biblical references, the song begins with a revelation verse from King James’ version of the Bible. It describes the apocalypse and the end of the world as we know it. The song likely symbolizes how the town’s civilian society is on its way to utter chaos and complete collapse, which also means that Wilhelm Jootse will never be revealed as the true culprit.

Does Vusi Die at the End of Wild Is the Wind?

Vusi most likely dies at the end of ‘Wild Is the Wind.’ When he fights with Wilhelm, the latter almost kills him. Wilhelm’s overconfidence and Vusi’s quick thinking save the cop. However, by the time he reaches the town, he has lost sufficient blood. As we listen to the gunfire shots and ambient noise, the sound fades, and Vusi’s eyes close. This indicates that he is likely dead, and there’s nobody who can put an end to the riots.

Read More: Is Wild Is the Wind Based on a True Story?