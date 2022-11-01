Will Elena Quit the FBI? Is Michelle Nuñez Leaving The Rookie Feds?

Michelle Nuñez’s Special Agent Elena Flores is an X-factor of Supervisory Special Agent Matthew “Matt” Garza’s special unit in ABC’s police procedural show ‘The Rookie: Feds.’ Using her unparalleled efficiency in technology, Elena always contributes to the efforts of the FBI to solve high-profile cases. Although Garza, Simone Clark, Carter Hope, Laura Stensen, and Brendon Acres are the ones who put their lives on the line to solve the cases, Elena is the one who guides them with her valuable findings. In the fifth episode of the show, Elena is asked to think about leaving the FBI by her boss and uncle Garza. So, will she leave? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Elena Leave the FBI?

In the fifth episode of the show, Elena brings a handbag she has bought online to Garza since she finds several diamonds in the same. When the handbag gets confiscated as a piece of evidence, Elena lets her uncle know that she wants it back since she has paid $2000 for the same. Astounded that his niece has paid that much for a handbag, Garza expresses his concern regarding Elena’s spending habits, only for the latter to reveal that she had bought the handbag to sell it for a better price. Since Elena has a student loan to pay, she is trying her best to make more money.

Elena joined the FBI because Garza wanted someone from his family to be at the place to keep an eye on him. Since he is unhealthy and severely undisciplined, he thought that having Elena control him will be beneficial for him. When Elena lets him know about her financial difficulties, he asks her to consider leaving the FBI to join possibly a private firm, where she will be able to earn much more money. Garza knows that Elena is overqualified to become just a tech analyst since she has all the potential to aim higher and the skills to get a job elsewhere that pays well and better.

However, Elena may not be in a hurry to leave the FBI. When Garza asks her to follow her passion and aim higher, Elena lets him know that she is not yet sure about what her passion is. Although the FBI is not paying her enough, Elena is contented with working with her uncle’s unit members, who value her both as a person and professional. She doesn’t want to leave such a team that makes her feel happy and valued. Thus, Elena is expected to not leave the FBI for the time being. So, does that mean Michelle Nuñez, who plays Elena, is not leaving the show? Let’s see.

Is Michelle Nuñez Leaving The Rookie: Feds?

As of yet, neither ABC nor Michelle Nuñez has released an announcement regarding the actress’ departure from ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ indicating that the actress most likely is not leaving the show anytime soon. If Nuñez was slated to leave, Elena must have decided to leave the FBI to pave the way for the actress’ departure. Since the same doesn’t happen, we can expect the actress to continue featuring in the action series.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, we can expect Elena to deal with her financial difficulties innovatively. We may see her trying to earn more money doing part-time jobs in between her workdays or using tricks similar to reselling handbags. Through Elena’s storyline, the show may also explore how educational loans have become a burden to professionals who have just started working.

