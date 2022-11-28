Will Jordan and Perez End Up Together in The Good Doctor? Theories

The sixth season of ABC’s medical series ‘The Good Doctor’ sees the introduction of the new two residents of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. While Dr. Danica “Danni” Powell fights her battles against Dr. Shaun Murphy since they disagree about the ideal way to treat patients, Dr. Daniel “Danny” Perez treats patients under the supervision of Dr. Jordan Allen and Dr. Asher Wolke. Soon after Perez has joined the hospital, Asher realizes that Jordan has a crush on the new resident.

Although Jordan doesn’t accept the same, her feelings for Perez gradually grow. In the fourth episode of the season, Jordan and Perez even share an intimate moment but one that doesn’t end well. Naturally, the ambiguity that revolves around their companionship must be confusing the viewers. If you want to know whether they will unite, here’s what we can share about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Jordan and Perez End Up Together?

Soon after joining St. Bonaventure, Perez impresses his colleagues with his kindness and empathy. He succeeds in captivating the patients with his compassion and his superiors with his knowledge. Although Jordan initially witnesses the same as a superior and spectator, Perez’s actions eventually conquer her heart as well. In the fourth episode of the sixth season, they team up to help Dr. Alex Park to treat a patient who loses one of his feet. At the end of the day, they spend their time together by a lake. Their feelings for each other become more evident than ever as they nearly kiss, only for Perez to back off at the final moment.

By almost kissing Jordan, Perez reveals that he has feelings for Jordan just like the latter has feelings for him. However, his backing off from kissing her raises questions concerning the prospects of their union. As far as Perez is concerned, he has feelings for Jordan and he really wants to get together with her. But there’s something from his past that stops him from welcoming Jordan into his life. In the sixth episode of the fifth season, Perez reveals what is stopping him from getting together with the person he loves.

Perez was an alcoholic who started to cherish sobriety only a short time ago. Since he is devoting his present to being committed to his sobriety, the resident is not in a position to be with Jordan. Perez doesn’t want to welcome Jordan to his life half-heartedly, which makes him say no to their possible union. Perez can only use his time and energy to get better individually and a committed relationship is currently too much for him to handle. In the past, Perez’s alcoholism must have hurt his loved ones so severely that he may not want Jordan to get hurt by being with him when he isn’t sure about his sobriety.

Having said that, it doesn’t mean that Jordan and Perez will not end up together. Since they both have feelings for each other, their union is indeed a possibility. If Perez succeeds in convincing himself that he will not return to his alcoholic days, he may find the necessary space in his life to accommodate Jordan. If that happens, nothing will come between the doctor and the resident’s potential togetherness.

Jordan is arguably the best support system a person like Perez can wish for. Since she knows that her resident is fighting a battle against alcoholism, she may help him immensely. We can expect Jordan to prioritize being there for Perez as an understanding companion over their potential togetherness. If that’s the case, Perez may start to feel that he shouldn’t need to fight his battle alone, which may lead him to open the doors to his life to Jordan, who likely will help him stay on the wagon as well.

Read More: How Did Dr. Powell Lose Her Leg? Did Savannah Welch Lose Her Leg in Real Life?