Will Lizzie Die? Is Caitlin O’Ryan Leaving Outlander? Theories

Lizzie Wemyss is one of the charming characters in Starz’s historical series ‘Outlander.’ She travels to the New World from Scotland with Brianna as her handmaid and bondservant. When Jamie and his family settle in Fraser’s Ridge, Lizzie does the same to assist Brianna or Claire on any occasion. In the fifth episode of season 6, Lizzie contracts malaria and gets bedridden. Even though she has survived the same in between her journey to America, the severity of her disease and her poor health condition must be alarming the viewers, raising concerns about the character’s fate. On that note, let us share what we know about Lizzie’s future! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Lizzie Die?

In the fifth episode of season 6, Lizzie accompanies Brianna, Marsali, and Malva as Brianna searches for a spot near the river to place her waterwheel to fill her cistern. As they walk by the river, Brianna suddenly faints and falls to the ground. Brianna attends to her and finds out that Lizzie is suffering from malaria. Brianna starts to treat her with the help of the Beardsley twins, who take care of Lizzie and gives her medicines. Although Lizzie’s condition isn’t entirely satisfactory, she makes progress in her recovery, indicating that she will most likely survive the occasionally-fatal disease.

Furthermore, Diana Gabaldon’s ‘Outlander’ novels, the source texts of the show, also indicate that Lizzie may not die. According to ‘A Breath of Snow and Ashes,’ the source novel of the sixth season, Lizzie does completely recover from malaria and returns to normalcy without any concerns. Since the sixth season is expected to follow the fundamental narrative of the novel, we may not need to worry about Lizzie dying. In the upcoming episodes, we can expect Lizzie to recover under the care of the Beardsley twins. Their eagerness to look after Lizzie may also bring them closer.

Lizzie’s disease and the concerns over her potential recovery must have startled the viewers and led them to worry whether her condition will pave the way for Caitlin O’Ryan’s exit from the show. Well, let’s find out.

Is Caitlin O’Ryan Leaving Outlander?

Since Lizzie will most likely recover from malaria, Caitlin O’Ryan is expected to continue featuring in ‘Outlander.’ Furthermore, neither Starz nor Caitlin has released an announcement regarding Lizzie’s supposed departure. Considering the character’s scope and the storyline that’s left to adapt from the source novels, we can be sure that we will see more of Caitlin and her character. Roger’s inquiries about Lizzie’s potential marriage indicate that the rest of the season may focus on the narrative developments that will likely lead to her marriage.

Josiah and Keziah Beardsley’s enthusiasm to look after Lizzie is expected to create an intense bond between her and them. In ‘A Breath of Snow and Ashes,’ Lizzie goes through several significant life-altering situations concerning her potential marriage. Since the Revolutionary War is expected to rewrite the fate of Fraser’s Ridge, her future may also get severely affected. Considering these factors, we can also expect more screentime for the character rather than an unappealing conclusion to her storyline.

