Will Moka Choose Aki or Koyo in The Future Diary? Theories

With strangers living out a romantic storyline through a rough “script” provided to them in the form of journal entries, ‘The Future Diary’ can only be described as a dating series unlike any other. After all, these notes contain simple (yet sometimes prophetic) descriptions for their dates to eventually help them figure out whether true love can really exist in a bit of chaos or not.

However, the second installment of this Netflix original follows three individuals rather than two – Moka Nozoe, Akimitsu “Aki” Sumimoto, and Koyo Momota – making their journey much more complex. That’s because, as the conclusion of its first batch of episodes indicates, Moka would soon have to pick one over the other — so let’s try and uncover who it could be, shall we?

Will Moka Choose Aki or Koyo?

When we first came across Moka, it was owing to Aki being led to her by shining lights under a full moon as her “soulmate,” which definitely made their meet-cute one for the books. They were both incredibly nervous at first, but her charm unfurled their extroverted personalities and got the conversation flowing, driving her to later describe him as a “cute guy who hears you out.”

That’s why Moka receiving a diary to truly begin their tale upon meeting Koyo (in the same manner) came as a surprise, yet it turned out more than okay since she found a spark with him as well. While she had referred to blonde-haired Aki “like a hot guy from a comic book” and a pure “catch,” she admitted that the latter was much closer to her expectations in terms of physicality. Thus began their love triangle, starting from simultaneous, experience-filled first dates at the Mishima Skywalk in Shizuoka, without either man even knowing about the other’s existence.

Aki and Koyo ultimately did come face-to-face to realize the truth despite Moka’s best efforts, making things a little awkward between the trio, but they were surprisingly understanding. Honestly, they were just glad she was well, leading them to plan drastically different yet equally enjoyable individual follow-up dates in her hometown of Tokyo three days later. This time around, although Koyo’s cheesecake and aquarium date was more her pace romantically, it was Aki who won her over with his ever-smiling persona over tea, candle making (her favorite), and barbeque.

Moka couldn’t help but be enchanted by Aki’s helpful and lively self, which is why she secretly held his hand at the end of the night once they all got together to discuss their goals at the Skytree. Little did she know, though, that this would change the tide by forcing him to play cupid for her and Koyo, shattering his wish “to get closer to” her (made on the first date) at every step of the way. During their trip to Nasu, he thus had to lose a race on purpose, spend the evening outside, watch her kiss him on the cheek, compliment them as a couple, and more to push them together.

Aki was actually the one who found Moka when she got stranded later on, but even when she asked how he felt about her, he couldn’t speak from his heart, making her think he wasn’t interested. That’s around the same time Koyo found Aki’s torn-up wish, making it seem like their dynamic could change once again — they had become good friends. Moka’s attraction to both men for distinct reasons is undeniable in the series, yet while she has been more attached to Koyo recently, she does feel a pull toward Aki a lot of the time, making us believe she’d still pick the latter.

Yes, Moka’s goal of living in a foreign country, the way she was impressed with Koyo’s English, and their professional lifestyles make it appear as if she’d be more inclined to choose the aspiring doctor. But it’s not like Aki, a professional bartender, has explicitly proved himself incompatible in any way with the law office worker, so he’s still high up in the competition.

