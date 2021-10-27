Will Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 3 Release?

Co-written and directed by Bartosz M. Kowalski, ‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2’ is the second entry in the Polish supernatural slasher film series ‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight.’ The first film, which came out in 2020, is a masterfully directed homage to the 1980s’ American slasher films that Kowalski probably grew up with. In the sequel, he turns the conventional horror tropes on their heads by transforming both the final girl from the first film and the protagonist of this one into monsters and telling the story from their perspectives.

Following its premiere, the film received mostly positive reviews, with critics and audience members praising its unconventional approach to horror. If you have watched the movie and are wondering whether there will be a ‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 3,’ we got you covered.

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 3 Release Date

‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2’ premiered on October 27, 2021, on Netflix. As for the third entry in the film series, this is what we know. Neither the Netflix executives nor the filmmakers have yet made any statement confirming the development of a third ‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight’ film. However, the film series seems to have already grabbed the audience’s attention because of its Polish setting and a unique approach to the slasher genre.

Netflix is known for greenlighting sequels to successful projects. ‘The Babysitter’ and ‘Extraction’ are examples of this. In fact, the success of the first ‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight’ movie prompted the streaming giant to give the go-ahead to the first sequel. If ‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2’ manages to replicate the viewership number of the first movie, then there is a legitimate chance that a third film will be approved. And if that happens within the next few months, the audience can expect ‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 3’ to come out in late 2022.

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 3 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2’ stars Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz (Zosia), Mateusz Wieclawek (Adas), Zofia Wichlacz (Wanessa), Andrzej Grabowski (Sergeant Waldek), Lech Dyblik (Janusz), Izabela Dabrowska (Janeczka), Sebastian Stankiewicz (Mariusz), Robert Wabich (Slawek), Wojciech Mecwaldowski (Oliwier), and Michal Zbroja (monster twins).

Wichlacz, Grabowski, Dyblik, Dabrowska, Stankiewicz, Wabich, and Mecwaldowski will not appear in the prospective third film as their characters are dead, except maybe in flashback scenes. Although Wieniawa-Narkiewicz and Zbroja’s characters are also presumably dead, they might return for the next film considering all their characters have supernatural healing abilities. Wieclawek will most likely reprise his role in the next film.

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In part 2, a transformed Adas feels conflicted about killing Wanessa. This makes Zosia jealous, and she kills the human girl herself before running outside the police station. Unfortunately, the special forces arrive right then and run her over with their vehicles. They capture Adas. The police station blows up with the twins presumably still inside. The mid-credits scene shows that Adas has been taken to a facility, where scientists are conducting various types of tests on him.

In the prospective third film, it might be revealed that Zosia has regenerated. If that happens, she will come to the facility to rescue her boyfriend. The film might show that there are other cases of similar monstrous mutations all over Poland. All of the monsters might get together and embark on a rampage.

