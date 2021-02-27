When it comes to Indian thriller films, there is no dearth of exciting and unforgettable movies to choose from. Films like ‘Ghajini’, ‘Karthik calling Karthik’, ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ immediately spring to mind. Each of them tells an engaging story that can keep the viewers on the edge of their seats to the very end. But, there is one film that stands out and sets the bar very high for movies in its genre. ‘Drishyam’ ever since its release in 2013 is widely regarded as one of the best thriller films ever made in India.

Its popularity, a loyal fanbase, and great ratings later led to the release of its sequel in 2021, which successfully entertained its fans with all the twists and turns. Director Jeethu Joseph in one of his interviews announced that he has already prepared the climax of ‘Drishyam 3’ and the movie will return soon. If you are curious to know more about the cast, plot, and release date, we have got you covered!

Drishyam 3 Release Date

In an interview in February 2021, the creator and director of the movies clarified that ‘Drishyam 3’ won’t be released anytime soon. The production, scripting, and shooting will take almost three years. So, ‘Drishyam 3’ is expected to release in 2024.

Drishyam 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The movies follow Georgekutty and his family who get caught up in the world of crime because of an accident. Georgekutty is an ordinary man who runs a cable TV business. He lives peacefully with his wife, Rani, and two daughters, Anu and Anju. Unfortunately, his life falls apart when Anju accidentally kills, Varun, the spoiled son of the Inspector General. To protect his family from arrest, Georgekutty prepares a masterplan and eventually succeeds in outsmarting the police. When he later gets caught he is again one step ahead of the investigators. The dead body of Varun is already someplace else and the forensic tests prove the same. With no evidence to convict, Georgekutty is set free.

The upcoming film will likely be based on the same family and a similar plot. However, new characters will be introduced to add a new dimension to the story. Until now, Georgekutty has been easily outsmarting the police but the upcoming film is likely to have a much smarter antagonist who will challenge Georgekutty, to make the film more appealing to the audience. So far, Georgekutty has somehow protected himself and his family but will the upcoming movie be the same? It’s tough to say, but ‘Drishyam 3’ is surely going to entertain fans just as the last two films.

Drishyam 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The movie stars Mohanlal who essays the role of Georgekutty. He is one of the most admired actors in India and is well-known for his movies, ‘Spadikam’, ‘Devaasuram’, ‘Vanaprastham’, ‘Aaraam Thampuran’ and many others. Meena who has been working since 1982 in the Tamil film industry and has been a superstar for the last two decades, plays the role of Rani.

Ansiba, the Malayalam actress and dancer, portrays Anju while Esther Anil essays the role of Anu. Other notable cast members include Aneesh Menon as Rajesh, Narayanan Nair as Sulaiman, and Shobha Mohan as Rani’s mother. The film mostly focuses on Georgekutty and his family while the rest of the cast members rarely reprise their roles except for the ones mentioned above, ‘Drishyam 3’ is likely to take the same approach.

Drishyam 3 Crew: Who will be behind it?

The film is created and directed by Jeethu Joseph, who has been working in Malayalam cinema for more than a decade now. The mindboggling climax scenes that have made ‘Drishyam’ films popular all his ideas. The music for the song “Ore Pakal” in the movie is given by Anil Johnson, a well-known music producer in the Malayalam film industry, while Zonobia Safar, the playback singer is the one to sing it.

Sujith Vasudev and Sujith Vasudev took the responsibility of cinematography in ‘Drishyam 1’ and ‘Drishyam 2’ respectively. Apart from the director and music producer, the crew has not been fixed and ‘Drishyam 3’ might bring some new faces as well.

Read More: Best Psychological Thrillers on Hulu