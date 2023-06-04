Willie McGee: Where is LeBron James’ Friend Now?

Peacock’s ‘Shooting Stars’ is a biographical movie revolving around LeBron James and his group of friends from high school called the “Fab Five.” Directed by Chris Robinson, the film focuses on the various struggles of each teenager and how they try their level best to overcome the adversities in front of them. One of the central characters in the film is Willie McGee, who grew up alongside the basketball legend and was one of his closest friends. Needless to say, many people are eager to know just what the real-life Willie is up to these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Who is Willie McGee?

Growing up in Akron, Ohio, Willie came into the care of his older brother Illya McGee as his parents were based in Chicago, Illinois, and were struggling with addiction. At the age of 18, Illya became Willie’s legal guardian and helped him through his tough times. Willie caught the eye of Coach Dru Joyce at a YMCA game, who was impressed by the young boy’s ability to easily surpass those around him, even if they were physically bigger than him.

It was not long before Willie became a part of the “Fab Four” alongside LeBron James, Lil Dru, and Sian Cotton. The youngsters were determined to stay together in high school and were seemingly set on the path of joining their local high school, Buchtel High. However, when Lil Dru realized that he might get shifted to Junior Varsity by the school simply because of his height, he convinced others to instead go to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

The group’s journey as basketball players was far from easy, and left each with their own doubts and insecurities. Willie himself was plagued by the idea that his friends might be outgrowing him and that he might not be able to match them in skills and size. However, his brother Illya apparently helped him out and told him that he was a born leader and that he should remember that. The acceptance of this fact is seen in the film when Willie decides to swap out for another player called Jimmy to provide his team with the best chance.

Following his school years, Willi joined Fairmont State University in September 2003 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology in September 2008. The next year saw him join the University of Akron in order to pursue his Master of Arts degree in Physical Education and Sports Administration, finishing in 2011. Since then, he has helped coach the younger generation of basketball players. In fact, he was the Director of Athletics for his alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, from June 2015 to July 2022.

Where is Willie McGee Now?

As of writing, Willie McGee is still active in the field of basketball. He has been serving as the season CEO of The Dale Program since September 2016. Established by Willie, the organization is dedicated to helping children who are struggling in some manner. Through the use of sports and discipline, the program hopes to instill good qualities in those under its care. In August 2022, he also took up the role of We Are Family Coach/ AD of IPS for the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Willie is happily married to his wife, Sara, and the two seemingly tied the knot somewhere around August 2022. Unfortunately, it was around the same time that Willie lost his brother Illya whom he remained close to throughout his life. Together, Willie and Sara are proud parents of two kids. Their youngest, Illya Richard Duboise McGee, was born on February 25, 2021. We wish Willie and his loved ones the best and hope they continue to live life to the fullest.

