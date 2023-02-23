Wolf Pack Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

The Paraount+ series ‘Wolf Pack’ has been developed by Jeff Davis from the 2004 namesake novel by Edo van Belkom. The plot revolves around four teenagers: Everett Lang (Armani Jackson), Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray), and Luna Briggs (Chloe Rose Robertson). They discover that their destinies are interconnected after Everett and Blake are bitten by a werewolf. In episode 5, titled ‘Incendiary,’ the teen protagonists discover new aspects of their connection to each other and the werewolf they believe is Harlan and Luna’s biological father.

Elsewhere, Garrett (Rodrigo Santoro) begins to help Ramsey (Sarah Michelle Gellar) with the investigation while trying to hide secrets about his adoptive children, not realizing that Ramsey has secrets of her own. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Wolf Pack’ episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Wolf Pack Episode 5 Recap

The episode begins with a flashback scene, in which Garrett has taken Harlan into the woods to train his hearing abilities. When he is alone, a young Harlan hears twigs snapping and a wolf growling. Harlan runs and hides inside a cave, but the wolf finds him. Something about the creature convinces Harlan that it’s his biological father.

In the present time, all four of them are spooked about what happened with the werewolf. After the attack on her brother, Blake theorizes that the werewolf is going after only those who have hurt one of them. It attacked Danny because he hit her. This makes them wonder why the werewolf didn’t do the same for Connor.

The phone call comes again, and this time the man recites Ovid’s ‘Metamorphoses, ’ especially the lines in which the ancient Roman poet talks about Lycaon, the legendary king of Arcadia, who tried to feed Zeus (Jupiter) human flesh. Zeus wasn’t tricked and became so angry that he turned Lycaon into a wolf. This effectively makes him the very first werewolf. In various interviews, Davis mentioned that he wanted to explore traditional lore about werewolves with ‘Wolf Pack.’ It seems that by traditional he meant Greco-Roman.

The man on the phone informs the four protagonists that the werewolf kills every night and sends them the location where the next killing will occur. They rush to the spot but are unable to save the victims, who turn out to be the doctor and the nurse Everett met when he was in the hospital.

Everett and the others know that they need to work together to defeat this creature. The four of them have four individual abilities. In this episode, they discover they can tap into each other’s powers. Everett gets the message that the next attack will happen at Tia’s home, where there is a kickback today. Harlan gains entry for all of them by bringing mushrooms.

Although they are supposedly at the kickback to protect the others, everyone except Luna takes mushrooms. Everett and Blake spend some time together and share a brief kiss. Austin is also there, and Luna discovers his hidden talent as a pianist.

Phoebe and Blake used to be friends in the past. But they had a falling out after Blake’s mother left. At the kickback, Phoebe tries to bully Blake but ends up being the one bullied after Austin records what she is saying, adds music to it, and starts playing it on the stereo. Agitated, Blake stands up for her former friend and throws Austin’s phone into the pool. As he jumps in to retrieve it, he sees the werewolf. Soon, the others see the monster as well. Terrified, they lock themselves into the house.

Wolf Pack Episode 5 Ending: Why Did Ramsey Kill the Security guard?

While the teenagers try to prevent the werewolf from killing any more people for them, Garrett, Ramsey, Jang, and Prisha investigate the fire. They deduce that the incendiary devices were 3-D printed and that the two fires were started simultaneously with drones. The arsonist used the dilapidated tower we have seen in earlier episodes to set the fire and watch it spread. Ramsey still seems to believe that a teenager caused the fire, and Cyrus is her prime suspect.

Toward the end of the episode, after the others depart, Ramsey stays behind with the security guard of the place to look behind a locked door. The guard fetches a key and opens the door to find the pile of dead bodies the werewolf has left behind. Ramsey seems to be unsettlingly calm about this. She even admits that a werewolf did the killings before murdering the guard and dropping him into the pile.

This brings up a question or two about Ramsey’s identity. She is clearly not an ordinary LAFD officer, though we know she does work for the LAFD as one of the characters has looked her up on the internet. In this episode, she speaks about her son to Garrett and how frustrating he can be. And when she kills the guard, it almost seems like she is covering for someone. This can potentially mean that the werewolf we see is her son. If that’s the case, the prospect of him being Harlan and Luna’s father is rather low. One possibility here is that they share a biological parent, which means there is a chance of Ramsey being a werewolf as well.

The way Ramsey killed the security guard indicates that she is either trained or deceptively strong or both. The introduction of Greco-Roman mythology in this episode can also be connected to Ramsey’s identity. A female wolf called La Lupa let Romulus and Remus, the founders of Rome, feed on her milk. Perhaps, she will play a similar role in this story.

