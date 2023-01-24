Where is Wolf Pack Filmed?

Based on the 2004 eponymous book by Edo van Belkom, Paramount+’s ‘Wolf Pack’ is a supernatural teen drama series developed by Jeff Davis that revolves around a teenage boy and a girl whose lives turn upside down when a wildfire breaks out nearby. Amidst the fiery wildfire, a deadly supernatural creature rises and wreaks havoc on the teenagers’ lives. When the two teenagers are wounded by the supernatural creature, they discover the fact that they have become werewolves, and from then on, bond with each other on a deeper level.

On a quest to learn more about what they have become, the teenagers come across two other people who went through a similar wildfire 16 years ago. The thrilling narrative is complemented by the impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, and Chloe Rose Robertson. The relatively darker undertone reflects the dark themes of evil creatures and werewolves, which is further matched by the use of appropriate locations. Thus, it is natural for viewers to scratch their heads and wonder where the show is shot. Well, if you are rowing the same boat of curiosity, we have got you covered!

Wolf Pack Filming Locations

‘Wolf Pack’ is filmed in Georgia and California, particularly in Atlanta and Los Angeles. The principal photography for the debut season of the werewolf series reportedly commenced in July 2022 and wrapped up in November of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Paramount+ series!

Atlanta, Georgia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Wolf Pack’ are lensed in and around Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia and the county seat of Fulton County. The filming unit seemingly sets up camp at various sites across the city, possibly in one of the film studios too, in order to shoot several important scenes against suitable backdrops for the series.

Atlanta is known to play a significant part in the entertainment industry, making it the national leader in film and television production. It houses Tyler Perry Studios and Areu Bros. Studios, and its locales have been used to stand in for other parts of the world as well as fictional places. Over the years, Atlanta has served as a prominent production location for many film projects. Some of the notable ones are ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Teen Wolf,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ and ‘Stranger Things.’

Los Angeles, California

A few portions of ‘Wolf Pack’ are also taped in Los Angeles, the largest city in California. It seems that the production team utilizes the locales of the city to record some pivotal sequences for the series. Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles is considered the cultural, financial, and commercial hub of the region. As far as its economy is concerned, it is driven mainly by entertainment, technology, fashion, international trade, petroleum, tourism, and more sectors.

The City of Angels and the surrounding areas are home to a number of museums and libraries that tourists tend to visit whenever they find themselves in the area. Some of them include the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Getty Center, the Natural History Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Petersen Automotive Museum, the Huntington Library, and the Los Angeles Central Library.

Read More: Best Werewolf Shows on Netflix