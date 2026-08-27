Wolfgang Kloe and Frank Lehmeyer: What Happened to the Reptile Dealers?

As a documentary series chronicling the dangerous evolution of the reptile trade within the US since the 1960s, HBO’s ‘Monsters of God’ shines a light upon all those responsible for its real boom. It incorporates not only archival documents and footage from the US Fish & Wildlife Service but also exclusive interviews with animal enthusiasts, traffickers, and federal agents alike. Among those thus significantly mentioned in episode 4 are German dealers Wolfgang Kloe and Frank Lehmeyer, who were apprehended in the late 1 990s for allegedly spearheading an international ring.

Wolfgang Kloe Was a Prolific International Reptile Trafficker

Wolfgang Michael Kloe of Rauenberg, Germany, was reportedly just a young boy when he first developed a passion for unique animals and reptiles, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. He couldn’t help but be enamored by their beauty while also seeing how lucrative they could be, resulting in the accountant with an eye for numbers to eventually dabble in trafficking. He allegedly did so alongside his friend Frank Lehmeyer of Speyer, Germany – they reportedly poached rare snakes as well as tortoises from Madagascar before smuggling them to the US and Canada.

As per federal records, Wolfgang played a key role in this international wildlife smuggling ring as he often personally dealt with collectors, dealers, and third-party smugglers on call or in person. It was reportedly through surveilling him and his associates that the US Fish & Wildlife Service was able to figure out their route – Madagascar to Europe to North America in unsuspecting airline passenger baggage. According to the show, the ring often used college girls for its cross-continental trade, sponsoring their travel to Europe as vacations in return for just taking back small animals in their suitcases.

Wolfgang Kloe Served Less Than 4 Years in Prison for His Crimes

Therefore, when authorities learned that Wolfgang and Frank planned to attend the National Reptile Breeders’ Expo in Orlando, Florida, in 1996, they decided to set up a sting to nab them for good. The latter never came, but officials didn’t lose focus and managed to catch the former selling illegal reptiles in a hotel room on tape, leading to his arrest outside a gas station that same evening. Since he was polite and gave no resistance, his request to be handcuffed in front rather than behind his back was granted. It turned out the sole reason he had asked was to attempt an escape while being transported, but a good samaritan thankfully managed to stop him within minutes.

In the end, on October 15, 1996, Wolfgang pleaded guilty to attempted escape, conspiracy, money laundering, smuggling, and Lacey Act (wildlife) violations. He faced up to 60 years in federal prison plus a $2 million fine, but his sentence was significantly reduced owing to his cooperation in identifying his associates as well as fellow traffickers. On January 10, 1997, the 33-year-old was handed down a term of 46 months and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for his operational role in the multi-year ring. It’s unclear precisely when he was released from behind bars, but he served less than 4 years before being deported to Germany for good, where he has since reportedly lived a quiet life.

Frank Lehmeyer Never Faced the Consequences of His Actions in the US

Since Frank Lehmeyer was always named in the affidavits and warrants put out by the US Fish & Wildlife Service, an effort was made to apprehend him in Germany itself. The 34-year-old alleged leader from Speyer was ultimately arrested on June 18, 1997, with reports claiming the commercial value of the animals he reportedly had his ring smuggle was more than $250,000. According to records, they comprised over 120 Madagascan Tree Boas, 50 Radiated Tortoises, 25 Spider Tortoises, and 6 Madagascan Ground Boas, all of whom were protected under international wildlife laws. As per the show, for his role as the alleged ringleader, he was ordered to pay a $160,000 fine in his homeland itself.

Germany hadn’t historically extradited any of its citizens to non-EU countries for wildlife charges at that point, so they did not extradite Frank to the US either. Therefore, despite reportedly having faced the courts there and being fined, he remains formally listed as a fugitive by the US Department of Justice. So, it’s also not known precisely where the 63-year-old is today or what he may be up to either personally or professionally.

Read More: Hank Molt: What Happened to the Reptile Dealer?