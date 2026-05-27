Who is Woman A in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder?

In the second season of Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ Pip returns to solve another case, this time focusing on the disappearance of Connor’s brother, Jaime. She is hesitant to pick up the case because she worries that, once again, she might find something that ruins the lives of the people around her. Her fears are justified, as the town of Little Kilton is still dealing with the aftermath of the secrets she unearthed in Season 1. One of those revelations was regarding Max Hastings, who stands trial for his crimes. As the proceedings begin, Pip discovers that a witness, identified as Woman A, has come forward to testify against him. The identity of this person remains a secret until they finally emerge to tell their truth in court. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Woman A is Critical to Max’s Trial

In the course of the first season, Pip discovers that the calamity parties that take place in the woods of Little Kilton are a breeding ground for drug dealers. What makes things worse is the revelation that some buyers don’t get the drugs for themselves, but for other people. Max Hastings is one of them. He buys Rohypnol and uses it to spike the girls’ drinks at the party. Once they are under the drug’s effect and unable to fight back, he takes them to a secluded place and assaults them. Often, the girls wake up disoriented, knowing that they have been assaulted, but with little or no recollection of who did it to them. Becca Bell reveals that she was one of Max’s victims, and the trauma of the assault led to her fight with Andie, which ended with the latter’s murder.

When the charges of assault are slapped on Max, Becca is one of the first people to be signed up on the witness list. However, the fact that she is currently serving time for murdering her sister affects her credibility in court. Pip is also asked to testify, given that she was the one who got to the bottom of the truth. She also recorded the conversation where Max all but confessed to assaulting Becca. However, it cannot be used because it has incriminating information that will harm the people Pip cares about. As a result, any claims she makes against Max are easily dismissed as hearsay. The prosecution knows that these testimonies are not enough to throw Max behind bars.

This is why they either need someone who clearly remembers being assaulted by Max and, hopefully, has proof of it too. Or, they need a witness who saw Max assaulting someone at the party and can, without a shadow of doubt, confirm his guilt for the jury. This is where Woman A comes into the picture. The fact that her identity has been kept secret means she wants to remain anonymous. It also means that she is an important witness, and the prosecution wants to keep her identity a secret to protect her. Pip tries to find out who this person is, but their identity is not revealed until they appear in court to give testimony, when Pip discovers it is Nat Da Silva.

Woman A’s Testimony is Connected to Pip’s New Case

The fact that Max had assaulted Nat came out during the events of Season 1 while Pip was still trying to figure out what happened to Andie Bell and Sal Singh. Her dislike of Andie had kept her away from the investigation, but because she liked Sal, she did try to help by sharing whatever information she had about the case. Still, Nat preferred to stay away from the case, especially as it started to receive all the town’s attention, thanks to Pip’s investigation. This explains why she would want to remain anonymous when testifying against Max. She wants him to pay for what he did, but she doesn’t want to lose her own peace of mind in the process.

Nat reveals she found out about it while talking to Jamie. While she remembered she was assaulted, she had no idea who did it because she had blacked out the whole thing due to the drugs. It wasn’t until much later that she opened up to Jamie about it. She mentioned the red couch where she’d woken up, which led him to remember that that night he had seen Max come out of the same room and had been stopped by him, who claimed there was no one in there. At the time, Max’s actions had already become public, especially after Becca was arrested for murdering Andie. In light of these revelations, there was no doubt that Max was the one who assaulted Nat, as he did with Becca and many other girls.

While Nat remains anonymous, a key witness is listed as Woman A; her testimony alone is not enough to send Max to jail. She remembers being drugged, and she remembers waking up on the red couch alone and realizing what had happened to her. However, she doesn’t remember the assault, nor can she rightly claim to know what her assaulter looked like. It is Jaime’s testimony that fills the gaps in her story and presents a fuller picture for the jury to believe, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Max is guilty of all the crimes he is accused of. This is why, when Jaime goes missing right before the trial, it becomes even more imperative to find him.

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