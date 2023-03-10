Woof Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

Most of us who have furbabies know how scary it is to leave our pets and go to work. In an emergency situation, when there is no one to look after them, many times, our beloved furry friends get trapped in an empty apartment for days on end before help finally arrives. Keeping this in mind, entrepreneur Arsy Khodabandelou devised a great start-up idea to look after pets in case of an emergency situation.

Arsy created his company named Woof, an innovative smartphone app designed to rescue your pet if something happens to you unexpectedly. Arsy Khodabandelou presented his unique idea to the Sharks in season 14, episode 16 of ‘Shark Tank.’ Here is everything there is to know about this revolutionary product.

Woof: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Arsy Khodabandelou has always been a pet owner who lives with his three dogs, Marty, Hank, and Odin. As a pet owner, he has a fair share of anxiety associated with the well-being of his dogs. Due to an accident some years back, Arsy couldn’t go home to his fur babies on time, and the worry affected him. He came up with the idea of the venture to help pet owners like him. The entrepreneur completed his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Maryland and later attended the University of Southampton, where he received his Master of Science (MSc) in Health Services/Allied Health/Health Sciences.

While pursuing his Bachelor’s degree, Arsy joined DrFirst as a RCopia Monitor then climbed up to the position of Partner Integration Consultant. He later joined Inovalon as a Senior Client Service Coordinator, where he stayed till 2017. He also held prestigious positions at Clicknotices as Regional Director of Sales and NBCUniversal Media as Senior Manager, Change Delivery, Peacock. Finally, in May 2022, Arsy founded his company Woof and has continued to excel in it. Currently, he is also working as the Sales Team Lead at Verse.

While working in a 9 to 5 setting for most of his professional life, Arsy knew that he needed something more than a security camera for his pets in case of emergencies. He came up with the idea of creating something that would help pets and bring peace of mind to pet parents like himself. His vision started out as a sense of fear about the consequences his pets would face if he didn’t come back home on time. Thus, in May 2022, an idea in the form of Woof was born to help out pet owners in terms of the safety of their pets.

Where is Woof Now?

Since its inception in May 2022, the company has been doing great in the market. Woof is a mobile application that can be downloaded through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store by pet owners. The user needs to set a current location, specifically the home address, along with a geo timer to a preferred time. For instance, people with 9 to 5 jobs can set it to 8 to 7, and if the user doesn’t reach home during the set time frame, the app starts. Firstly, a notification is sent to the user; if the user doesn’t respond, a notification is sent to the pre-set emergency contacts.

If no one is available or cannot be reached, the company initiates a checkup on the pets. The app also has a feature called the “pet passport,” with all the important details about your pet that can be easily sent to caregivers or pet sitters. Users can download the app through different subscriptions of $2.99 for monthly subscriptions and $29.99 per year.

The app also provides a 7-day free trial to get accustomed to the app and understand how the features work, and simply try it before you commit to it. The company provides 24/7 support for pet owners and is always there for you and your furry friend. Witnessing Arsy’s incredible rise to the top is truly impressive, and we are confident that the company will find further success in the years to come.

