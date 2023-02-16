Wu-Tang Clan Net Worths, Ranked: Who is the Richest?

Since 1992, hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan has kept the world entertained with its captivating music. The various members of the group are highly talented artists who have their own fan followings thanks to their contributions to the music industry. Given how much success they have achieved over the years, many in the public are curious to know just how much wealth they have accumulated over the years. The recent release of the third season of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga‘ has also led many to wonder who the richest person from the group is. If you are in the same boat, get ready to find the answers you need!

10. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – $1 Million

As one of the founding members of Wu-Tang Clan, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, AKA Russell Tyrone Jones, was much beloved by his fans. However, the rapper passed away on November 13, 2004, due to an accidental drug overdose. His career within the music industry was certainly successful, as he saw his group earn three Grammy nominations for their rap music. The musician had often found himself in legal trouble while alive but kept working on his music which was known for its profanity and unique delivery style that combined singing and rapping. We believe Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s net worth at the time of his death to have been around $1 million.

9. Masta Killa – $1 Million

Vocalist Masta Killa(AKA Jamel Irief) is one member of the Wu-Tang clan who has not been as active with the group as others. Nevertheless, his presence is not one to be easily forgotten, given his numerous contributions to the team over the years. A dedicated and determined rapper, he always strives hard to give the best to his listeners, who have been supporting him for nearly three decades. Given his work as a musician, we estimate Masta Killa’s net worth to be about $1 million.

8. Cappadonna – $4 Million

Having joined the Wu-Tang Clan in 2007, Cappadonna, AKA Darryl Hill, is the latest addition to the group. He is also part of the Theodore Unit alongside Ghostface Killah. Cappadonna’s association with the musical group has been quite long. Once the mentor of U-God, he found himself in legal trouble at the same time that the group was established. Before joining the clan, he even partnered up with Raekwon in 1995 for “Ice Cream.” He himself released his first solo album, “The Pillage,” in 1998, which quickly became a favorite. Considering his musical success, Cappadona’s net worth is likely around $4 million.

7. U-God – $5 Million

There are few in this world whose voice is as addicting as U-God’s. Otherwise known as Lamont Hawkins, the rapper is one of the founding members of the Wu-Tang Clan. The musician has taken inspiration from his personal happiness and grief to present the world with some of the most captivating songs over the years. His deep voice, combined with his musical talents, has also allowed him to be a part of various projects over the years. additionally, he is also the host of his own podcast called “RAW.” With these factors in mind, we estimate U-God’s net worth to be close to $5 million.

6. Raekwon – $6 Million

Another founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan, Raekwon(Raekwon The Chef), or Corey Woods, is a beloved part of the rap community, having worked on numerous musical projects over the years. Additionally, has his own record label called Ice H20 Records, which has been active since 2012. From being a solo artist to working as a featured singer, along with various guest appearances, the work done by Raekwon over the years is nothing short of commendable. His work and fame have helped him amass an impressive social media following as well. In fact, his official Instagram account has over 1.2 million followers. With these factors in mind, we approximate Raekwon’s net worth to be around $6 million.

5. Ghostface Killah – $ 10 Million

Ghostface Killah, AKA Dennis Coles, captured the attention of the world due to his work with the Wu-Tang Clan. However, he quickly proved his mettle as a solo artist given the success of his debut solo album “Ironman,” which was released in 1996. More than anything, the rapper is known for his ability to beautifully convey a story through his words and music. He is also considered an amazing host due to the same skillset. One of the most notable things about the musician is his love for the character Tony Stark. In fact, some of his aliases include Ironman, Tony Starks, and Starks. He is also part of a deleted scene from the DVD version of the 2008 movie ‘Iron Man.’ Additionally, the record label that he founded is called Starks Enterprises. With over a million Instagram followers, we estimate Ghostface Killah’s net worth to be about $10 million.

4. Inspectah Deck – $14 Million

There are few who can create lyrics as good as that of Inspectah Deck. Also known as Jason Hunter, his voice and words have helped him gain many admirers since he started his career as a musician in the early 1990s. Apart from his work with the Wu-Tang Clan, the rapper has launched multiple albums of his own, with his first solo album, “Uncontrolled Substance,” having been released in September of 1999. His music has certainly caught the attention of many and also allowed him to partner with Marvel Entertainment to create music for their animated web series called ‘Black Panther.’ With numerous successful ventures under his belt, we believe Inspectah Deck’s net worth to be approximately $14 million.

3. GZA – $18 Million

Given his impressive skills as a rapper, it is no wonder that GZA, AKA Gary Grice, has become such a successful musician. Over the years, he has been a part of various Wu-Tang Clan projects and has also released several solo albums. Before his start with the music group, he had also donned the name of The Genius after being signed by Cold Chillin’ Records. Apart from being a rapper, he is also involved in the entertainment industry as a voice actor and director. He also works tirelessly as a producer and as well as a songwriter, having worked on a variety of projects since his start in the field. The rapper also has his own line of clothing, which he often promotes on social media. We estimate GZA’s net worth to be about $18 million.

2. RZA – $18 Million

Let’s talk about RZA, AKA Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, whose career as an entertainer has certainly been thriving in the last three decades. The musician did not limit himself to his work with the Wu-Tang Clan and has released many independent projects. He used the alias Bobby Digital for his solo albums and helped establish Gravediggaz, a horrorcore group. Given the sheer talent that RZA has when it comes to music, he has worked on the score of numerous films like ‘Kill Bill: Volume 1.’

As it turns out, music is not the only field that RZA is active in, as he is also a well-established actor, having appeared in various movies and shows over the years. He also works as a filmmaker and record producer and is known for directing ‘The Man with the Iron Fists.’ Keeping his various accomplishments in mind, we estimate RZA’s net worth to be around $18 million.

1. Method Man – $20 Million

Apart from being one of the most well-known members of the Wu-Tang Clan, Method Man, AKA Clifford Smith, Jr, is also part of the musical duo known as Method Man & Redman. The Grammy-winning artist is a highly successful songwriter and records producer with several hit projects under his belt. Whether working on his own or with others, the music created by Method Man is not hard to turn away from. He also has a lot of experience within the field of acting and has been a part of movies like ‘Venom ‘ and ‘Keanu.’ Additionally, he is no stranger to the television industry, given his part in ‘The Deuce‘ and ‘Oz.’

Moving on from the field of entertainment, Method Man is also a well-established businessman and has his own line of sportswear called Tical Athletics. he also has a YouTube channel under the same name where he posts a variety of workout content. His Instagram following is just over 2.2 million, which he often uses to promote his various ventures. His latest project seems to be Starz’s ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’ With so many successful fields of career, we believe Method Man’s net worth to be about $20 million.

