XO, Kitty Season 3 Ending Explained: Do Kitty and Min Ho End Up Together?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘XO, Kitty’ brings the eponymous heroine back to KISS. The last time we saw her, she was ready to express her feelings to Min Ho, with whom her relationship developed from enemies to friends and, now, to lovers. However, things are much more complicated than they might seem in the beginning. While Kitty has her own future to think about, Min Ho’s priorities also change considerably as he contemplates a path for himself that is not influenced by others’ opinions of him, particularly his father. Over the course of eight episodes, the duo goes through a tumultuous phase, where the strength of their romance is tested. At the same time, their friends also go through considerable arcs that define what happens to them in the future. SPOILERS AHEAD.

XO, Kitty Season 3 Plot Synopsis

At the end of Season 2, Kitty almost invites herself to the world tour with Min Ho, hoping that spending the summer together will give her the opportunity to confess her feelings for him. However, that timeline is bumped up significantly, and in the next 24 hours, she and Min Ho end up kissing one another. Still, they must part ways as he continues on his tour while she goes to New York to be with Lara Jean, who is going through a rough patch in her relationship with Peter. When they reunite after the summer break, they try to pick up where they left off, and after a couple of hits and misses, they confirm their relationship.

One of the challenges this season for Kitty is Marius, Min Ho’s old friend and former roommate, who was away for a semester and is now back. He turns out to be a troublemaker, and the dislike between him and Kitty is mutual. She hates him even more when she finds out that Marius and Q used to be together, and now Marius is trying to mess up Q’s relationship with Jin. Meanwhile, Yuri’s family loses all of their wealth, and she has to learn to live like the other side. She struggles at first but, eventually, finds her footing with the help of her friends. Kitty’s cousin Jiwon has also joined KISS as a teacher, and Kitty’s matchmaking radar tells her that something is cooking between her cousin and Alex.

Elsewhere, Dae’s family’s fate changes after they win the lawsuit. With the money, they open a family restaurant, while Dae also tries to get back together with Eunice. Since she won the competition, she has been a bit distant, and despite his best efforts, Dae cannot connect with her the way they used to. At the same time, Eunice starts to feel the pressure of her growing celebrity. Thankfully, Min Ho becomes her manager and helps her through it all. But eventually, the pressure becomes too much, and she is forced to make a tough decision. At the same time, managing Eunice also gives Min Ho a taste of the life and career that he has been thinking about for so long.

Do Kitty and Min Ho Get Back Together?

After their perfect frenemies-to-lovers arc, Kitty and Min Ho have a whirlwind romance where nothing seems to go wrong, for a while. Despite how much Kitty likes him and cares for him, she still has a nugget of doubt in her mind when it comes to his time on the tour. Through his Instagram stories, she saw that he was partying with models and singers and whatnot, and while he told her he didn’t hook up with anyone, it doesn’t take a lot for her to doubt him. The circumstances unravel such that she thinks he slept with Eunice and got her pregnant, and storms away without hearing his side of the story. By the time she discovers the truth, Min Ho has had time to reflect, and he starts to wonder if Kitty will ever truly trust him.

So, he breaks things off, and for a while, it looks permanent. But then, there are still undeniable feelings between them. Kitty tries to make up with him, but when he doesn’t respond to her texts and refuses to talk to her, she is forced to retreat. Even when she discovers that Min Ho has been fired by his father, she decides not to reach out to him, even though she feels bad for him. The ball was thrown in his court a while back, so it is his turn to decide where things go from here. It takes a lot of time for Min Ho to process his feelings, but slowly, the people around him make him realise that he cannot let Kitty go.

Gigi, his ex and one of his closest friends, is one of the first people to ask him if Kitty’s one mistake really undoes all the times that she was there for Min Ho. She also advises him not to hold all his relationships in the shadow of his daddy issues, which is what he tends to do with his career as well. Later, a conversation with Dae prompts Min Ho to realise that he should pursue the one he loves. So, he rushes to the subway and catches Kitty while she is on her way to the airport to fly back home for winter break. He also sends her the song he made for her as a birthday gift. After she listens to the song, he catches up with her and says, “I love you.” She returns his feelings, and they kiss, getting back together.

Will Kitty Go to NYU?

When Kitty goes to New York over summer break, she visits NYU and seriously considers it as an option for her college. When she returns to KISS and gets together with Min Ho, the thought of NYU not only takes a backseat, but it also makes her wonder if she wants to go to New York next year or if she wants to stay in Seoul and continue the life she has built here. This is also where Min Ho will be, considering that he is now representing artists like Eunice. So, Kitty starts to have second thoughts about NYU. And then, she and Min Ho break up. When Lara Jean shows up at KISS to help her through this tough time, she encourages Kitty to finish her early application for NYU. She explains that no matter what happens in her relationship with Min Ho, she cannot stop living her life.

Eventually, Kitty receives her acceptance email from NYU, which coincides with the exact moment when Min Ho tries to get back together with her. When he discovers that she has been accepted into her dream school and will be moving to New York next year, he decides to keep his feelings to himself, believing that there is no point in telling her about it. Eventually, however, he changes his mind and joins Kitty on the plane to Portland, even if he doesn’t have any luggage with him. Still, this impromptu trip to Portland, following Kitty to the other side of the world just to be with her, shows that he is determined to continue their relationship. Even if Kitty goes to NYU, it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their relationship.

Will Min Ho Become the Manager for SOS911?

The distance might seem a bit much, but as Lara Jean and Peter have proven, things can work out if you want them to. While their relationship also went through a difficult time, they survived it, against all odds. Kitty and Min Ho can do the same. The fact that his career can also take a very different turn at this point shows that nothing is set in stone. While Eunice drops out of having a career as a K-pop star, the way Min Ho manages her earns him a reputation. Soon, a popular K-pop band, SOS911, drops his father as their manager and asks for him instead. This means that he still has the opportunity to become a manager. By now, however, he has already pivoted into a different direction. On Gigi’s advice, he considered the idea of producing music and started working on a track with Dae.

He seems to enjoy this more than he did his work as a manager. Still, the chance of managing a band like SOS911 would be a great opportunity for him, not to mention the slap on his father’s face, who fired him for not forcing Eunice to continue with her singing career. He is torn between wanting to do what he clearly loves more and doing something that will likely bring him more exposure in the music industry. By the end of the season, he has yet to make a decision, but this shift in his choices shows that he has a bright future and many more possibilities to explore. For now, however, he is completely focused on his trip to Portland.

Min Ho and Kitty on a flight together is a throwback to the ending of Season 1, but things were much different back then. At the time, Min Ho expressed his feelings for her, which were entirely one-sided at the time. She, on the other hand, was tending to her broken heart. This time, they are in love with each other, but even as they fly into Portland together, it doesn’t mean the end of the troubles in their relationship. In fact, the real test begins now. When Min Ho jumped on that plane, he likely didn’t realise that he would have to meet Kitty’s family. He is visibly nervous when she mentions her dad, but his nervousness doesn’t dim the excitement of being introduced to Kitty’s side of the world now.

Read More: Is XO Kitty’s KISS a Real School in Korea?