Y: The Last Man Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 6, like its characters, has too much on its plate, and that is not necessarily a bad thing. The episode juggles the stories of the scattered Brown family members as each of them tries to figure out their best step forward. As Yorick, Mann, and Agent 355 head towards San Francisco, Yorick is forced to make a difficult choice, and Hero must also choose where she wants to be.

Meanwhile, Jennifer must deal with the presence of Regina. If you are looking for answers regarding the episode’s events and what they mean for the future of the Brown family, here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Y: The Last Man’ episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Y: The Last Man Episode 6 Recap

The episode titled ‘Weird Al is Dead’ opens with a group of motorcyclists looking for Agent 355. At a candlelit march, Yorick, Mann, and Agent 355 are chased by the motorcycle riders, and Agent 355 swipes her photo from their leader’s possession. Kimberly and Regina bond over their shared political views, with the former suggesting, that there are ways to take down Jennifer.

Elsewhere, Hero and her party get accommodated to life with Roxanne and her followers. Hero intends on leaving soon, but Sam wishes to stay. A family of survivors passes by Roxanne’s hideout, and she refuses to take them in. Meanwhile, Mann tries to convince Yorick to flee, leaving Agent 355 behind, but he refuses. Kelsey, a woman from Roxanne’s group, approaches Sam while he is alone and confesses to her love for men. However, the women are not supposed to be alone with Sam, and another woman comes to retrieve Kelsey.

Agent 355 and Yorick have a disagreement leading Yorick to flee with Mann. Jennifer must lead the siege on Agent 355 in Regina’s presence. Agent 355 manages to get things under control but gets mad at Yorick for trying to escape. The episode ends with Nora witnessing Laura and others beating Kelsey for being alone with Sam, but she decides to remain silent.

Y: The Last Man Episode 6 Ending: Who Are the Amazons? Does Hero Join Them?

In the episode, we learn that Roxanne was a police detective, and she encountered women who faced abuse during her career. We see her group perform a weird ceremony on Laura, which signals the start of her new life as Athena. We also learn that Roxanne is missing one breast, and it is hinted that she is a cancer survivor. Roxanne cites that Amazons would remove one breast as a sign of courage.

From all these clues, it is plenty evident that Roxanne’s group is the show’s version of the Daughters of Amazon from the comics. Roxanne even mentions being a part of a chat room called Amazons. In the comics, the Daughters of Amazon shares misandrist views similar to their TV show counterparts and are primarily women who are victims of patriarchy. They also have an initiation ritual that requires them to severe their breasts.

Clearly, the show is taking a much more grounded approach in comparison to its source material with respect to the Daughters. They appear to be less fanatical and more self-righteous, which perfectly contrasts Hero’s self-loathing. Ultimately, Hero finds herself fascinated by the group and is convinced that she is also a victim of a man’s desires. At the episode’s end. Hero and Roxanne have a conversation that hints Hero will remain with the group. Although, she is yet to go through the initiation rite and therefore isn’t an official member yet.

What Is Regina’s Plan?

Throughout the episode, Jennifer tries to play nice with Regina, who clearly isn’t happy with her role. Furthermore, she learns of Agent 355’s connection to Jennifer and is preset in the war room during the siege, making matters difficult for the President. After the mission’s failure, Jennifer and Regina get into a heated argument, and Regina threatens to “expose” Jennifer in front of the public.

While it isn’t explicitly stated in the episode, it is clear that Regina wants to use Jennifer’s connection to Agent 355 to bring her down. However, she obviously does not have a plan and lacks evidence to do so. Jennifer is well aware of the same, and hence, she dares Regina to expose her. Regina might not have the resources to take down Jennifer right now, but she is on the right track, as exposing Jennifer in the public eye would mean that she becomes the next President fair and square. Alas, it all depends on how Regina plays her cards.

Read More: Where is Y: The Last Man Filmed?