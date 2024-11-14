Y’all Sweet Tea Shark Tank Update: Southern Charm in Beverage Form

The taste of sweet tea has the potential to whisk one back to childhood memories of tasting the beverage made with a family recipe. It can also jolt drinkers back to the present with a potent kick of caffeine and a rich blend of flavors. Darien Craig and Brandon Echols, founders of Y’all Sweet Tea, set out to capture both experiences with their beverage brand. The two took the stage on season 16, episode 5 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ pitching a sweet deal for the panel of investors.

Y’all Sweet Tea: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Founded by Darien Craig and Brandon Echols in July 2015, Y’all Sweet Tea serves ready-to-make beverages with a focus on sweet teas. They have also expanded into offering seasoning, ground coffee, and cookware. The former has experience in social media management and founded The Outdoors Agency, a creative content and social media management company focused on helping clients grow their digital presence and brand exposure. He put the same expertise to good use for Y’all Sweet Tea and claims to be number one among their competitors in social media engagement. Meanwhile, Echols keeps a lower profile on social media and focuses on company operations.

Craig’s journey to founding Y’all Sweet Tea began with fond memories of drinking sweet tea with his grandfather. The idea sparked in high school, but it wasn’t until a few years later — when he was unexpectedly fired — that he took action. With just $300 from his last paycheck, he bought the essentials to launch the first batch of Y’all Sweet Tea. He lightheartedly decided upon the name to convey the authentic Southern charm of his sweet tea with the most Southern word. The company’s initial marketing strategy was to sell at events where guests enjoyed the beverage, but the outreach was limited. Thus, in 2020, Craig realized a new approach was needed, and Y’all Sweet Tea underwent a full rebranding with the addition of custom-blended black teas and a fresh marketing strategy.

The company began harnessing the power of social media and influencer partnerships to transform the business. By April 2021, Y’all Sweet Tea was officially launched, selling the tea in gallon-sized bags and allowing customers to make the exact blend as Craig’s family recipe. One of the most prominent and fruitful influencer partnerships for Y’all Sweet Tea was found with Brenda Gantt, whose Facebook cooking channel, with a reach of 4 million followers, helped propel sales with her endorsement. Based in Hayden, Alabama, Y’all Sweet Tea does not appear to have raised any funds prior to their appearance on ‘Shark Tank.’

Y’all Sweet Tea: Where Are They Now?

Just as it was about to complete nine years since its official launch, Y’all Sweet Tea launched seven new tea flavors in June 2024. Y’all Sweet Tea products can be found in nearly 1000 grocery stores across the country and can be ordered online on their own website and Amazon. On the company website, the original flavor of Y’all Sweet Tea caffeinated can be bought for $7.25 for a gallon pack, which contains ten teabags, each of which can make one gallon of tea. The same product is also available in a half-gallon pack with 15 tea bags, each of which can make half a gallon of tea. The decaffeinated version is available for $7.99. Other flavors are priced at $8.99 for a gallon pack. These include Half Tea-Half Lemonade, Watermelon Whirl, Snazzy Razzy, Georgia Peach, Strawberry Splash Bash, Mango Tango, and Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy.

Their other product lines include cookware, drinkware, accessories, seasonings, coffee, and even apparel. Seasonings are priced at $7.99 per 5oz shaker and include Bama Burger, Fancy Steakhouse, Texas Street Taco, Southern Secret, Ranch, Cinnamon Sugar, Sweet Meat, and Lime Pepper. The grounded House Blend and Breakfast Blend Coffee 11 oz bags are available at $9.99 each and can also be bought in single-serve pods that come in packs of 12 for $9.49.

The Luxury Cookware Collection includes a 3-piece set for $199.99, a 12-inch frypan for $79.99, a 9.5-inch frypan for $69.99, and a 1.5-litre saucepan for $69.99. In the drinkware section, mason jars in 6-packs can be bought for $11.99, and starter kits are priced at $17.99 and $18.99, depending on the flavor. Additionally, yellow straw kits are available in 10-count and 20-count packs for $1.99 and $3.49, respectively. A clear pitcher is offered for $29.99. Three different types of premium t-shirts can be bought for $22 each, two standard ones for $10.00 each, and a branded cap for $23.99.

Tutorials to make the beverages are available on the company’s YouTube channel, and they are planning to launch a cookbook section as well. Darien Craig and Brandon Echols also run a podcast on Y’all Sweet Tea’s social media platforms, inviting influencers, entrepreneurs, and business owners to discuss their journeys. In May 2024, the company hit the 250,000 order mark since its inception, and the founders stated their commitment to pushing fully ahead with product development to achieve record-breaking numbers as they expand their product line.

Read More: Chalkless Grip Enhancer Shark Tank Update: Boosting Athletic Performance