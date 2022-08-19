Yannik Zamboni From Making The Cut: Everything We Know

Prime Video’s ‘Making The Cut‘ is an interesting show for people interested in fashion design and the ideas that go behind the creation of a specific apparel. The series takes the form of a competitive design reality show and brings together a group of talented fashion designers from all around the world. These contestants are then made to battle it out through a series of increasingly difficult challenges that are designed to test their mettle, talent, technique, and vision, among others. Besides, with a contestant getting eliminated after each challenge, the competition gets quite heated as the last one standing is offered a massive cash prize and some much-needed exposure.

Switzerland-based designer, Yannik Zamboni, seemed quite a promising contestant from the time he was introduced on ‘Making The Cut’ season 3. Moreover, his outstanding drive, cheerful demeanor, and determination to do better made fans curious to know more about the up-and-coming designer. Well, fret not because here is everything we know about Yannik Zamboni.

Yannik Zamboni’s Background

Interestingly Yannik hails from a close-knit family and grew up in a very small town in Switzerland that has about 700 people in total. Growing up in such a town made Yannik develop a strong bond with his family, and to this very day, the designer holds his loved ones responsible for the success he has achieved. In fact, he loves staying true to his roots even through his creations and often takes time out of his busy schedule to spend with his close ones.

Interestingly, after high school, Yannik enrolled in the Swiss Marketing Academy in order to become a Swiss-certified marketing specialist. However, designing was always his passion, and hence, in 2015, he entered the STF Schweizerische Textilfachschule as a fashion assistant. Since then, there was no looking back as the promising young designer completed his bachelor of arts degree in fashion design from the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland FHNW and went on to make a name for himself in the fashion industry.

Yannik Zamboni’s Profession.

While still at university, Yannik gained some experience in event management while working for Coty (Wella Schweiz), and in September 2018, even undertook an internship role at the London-based Feng Chen Wang. Eventually, in September 2020, Yannik established his own fashion brand, Maison Blanche, and has since been carving out a name for himself in the industry. Maison Blanche’s approach to design is quite unorthodox as Yannik tried to address all issues be it socio-political, ecological, or economical, through his designs. Moreover, a few of his creations are also inspired by the LGBTQ+ community and the reforms they have fought for over the ages. Surprisingly, when talking about his appearance on ‘Making The Cut, Yannik claimed that he was not interested in appearing on television, but since he was running short on funds, the massive prize money and the exposure appealed to him.

Is Yannik Zamboni Dating Someone?

Unfortunately, Yannik is quite private regarding his personal life and prefers to stay under the radar. He hasn’t revealed much about his dating life in public, and there are no reports linking him to a partner. This, coupled with the apparent absence of a special someone in his social media pictures, makes us assume that the designer is single and focused on furthering his already successful career.

