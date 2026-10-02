Are Yasemin Kuskal and Miguel Garcia From Love is Blind Netherlands Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Netherlands’ is full of unexpected surprises, even after the contestants leave the pods behind. In season 1, Yasemin Kuskal and Miguel Garcia formed a fairly strong connection, but it ultimately did not lead to an engagement. Yasemin chose to move forward with someone else, yet there was something about her bond with Miguel that stayed with her. She continued thinking about what their relationship could have become and eventually decided to reconnect with him during the latter half of the season.

Yasemin Kuskal and Miguel Garcia Reconnected After Her First Connection Fell Apart

Yasemin Kuskal and Miguel Garcia’s time in the pods was filled with the kind of ups and downs one would expect from the experiment. Both were developing other strong connections while getting to know each other. Miguel was interested in Claire and felt strongly enough about her that, during their first date, he told her she was his first choice. Yasemin, meanwhile, was also torn between Miguel and Roël. However, her conversations with Miguel gradually became much stronger. He opened up to her about losing his father at a young age and explained how he had tried to model his own life around the love he had lost. Yasemin appreciated his honesty and vulnerability, although she also felt that the connection he had with Claire was something he did not share with her.

Miguel, however, eventually saw things differently. He ended his connection with Claire because he felt Yasemin was the person he wanted to be with. Their final conversation, when Yasemin told him about her choice, was emotional, with Miguel breaking down in tears. Yasemin went to the retreat with Roël, but she did not feel any real spark in their relationship. She became emotional about not having closure with Miguel and was honest about still thinking about their connection. Within a few days, she realized that things with Roël were not working because she only saw him as a friend. The two eventually left the experiment, but Yasemin later made a comeback. She admitted that she had always felt there was something unfinished between her and Miguel and decided to meet him again on a date to see whether their connection still had a chance.

Yasemin and Miguel Have Not Been Sharing Much About Their Connection

Yasemin and Miguel shared some of the most beautiful interactions with each other during their time in the experiment. They both seemed like people who could have been right for one another, but it appeared that things simply did not fall into place for them at the right time. They were able to talk openly about deeply personal and intimate subjects, building a connection that stayed with Yasemin even after she chose to move forward with someone else. At the retreat, she could not stop thinking about Miguel and even told Roël that she felt she had never received the closure she needed. Perhaps that lingering feeling was what eventually drew her back to Miguel and convinced her to try their connection again. However, it is not known how their date went or whether anything happened between them that made them reconsider resuming their relationship. Neither has shared much about where things stand, so it may be some time before either of them offers confirmation about their current status.

Yasemin Helps Professionals With Recruitment and Miguel is Committed to His Role as a Constable

Yasemin Kuskal studied International Lifestyle Studies, focusing on concept development and trendwatching, at Fontys University of Applied Sciences and graduated in 2017. She also completed a minor in Branding at Avans University of Applied Sciences. Yasemin began her career with roles in branding, trendwatching, marketing communications and content creation. From 2020 to 2022, she worked as a Content Marketing Specialist at Oostwegel Collection, focusing on storytelling, social media, copywriting and brand content. She later moved into talent management at Maandag, where she worked as a Talent Manager in the public sector. Since July 2025, she has been a Senior Talent Manager at the same firm, and she likes the new responsibilities that have come with her role.

Miguel Garcia works as a senior police constable and is based in Rotterdam. His role places him in a profession that requires responsibility and discretion, so he has kept much of his personal life private. Miguel has not shared many details about his background or life outside the show, which may partly be connected to the nature of his work.

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