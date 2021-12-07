Yellowjackets Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Yellowjackets’ is a horror drama series that follows a group of teenage female soccer players whose plane crashes in the Ontario wilderness on its way to Seattle from New Jersey in 1996. Trapped in the harsh environment, the women and the other survivors take desperate measures, including cannibalism, to continue living. In 2021, the past comes calling for those who still live after the 19-month-long harrowing ordeal. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the upcoming episode, we got you covered.

Yellowjackets Episode 5 Release Date

‘Yellowjackets’ episode 5 is set to release on December 12, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. The series comprises ten hour-long episodes airing every Sunday.

Where to Watch Yellowjackets Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Yellowjackets’ episode 5 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. Viewers with subscription details can catch the second episode on Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app — Showtime Anytime. The series is also available on platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. Canadian viewers can catch the show on Crave.

Yellowjackets Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 5, titled ‘Blood Hive,’ the girls might arrange a wild and completely uninhibited party in the woods in 1996. Coach Scott probably knows that Misty tripped him and will be wary around her. As for Misty, her psychotic side will start to manifest as she will take pleasure tormenting Coach Scott. As their stay in the cabin prolongs, Lottie’s paranoia will worsen.

In 2021, as her affair with Adam continues, Shauna will keep having visions of Jackie. She and Adam might go to a retro club in yet another of her attempts to experience those moments she missed as a teenager. At Nat’s request, Misty will contact someone who can hack into people’s emails. The mysterious symbol might serve as the key to the puzzle regarding the sender of the postcards.

Yellowjackets Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4, titled ‘Bear Down,’ depicts the group of survivors practicing with a gun they found in the cabin in 1996. They hope to hunt and forage for food as their supplies rapidly deplete. Nat helps Travis recover his father’s ring, which he later gives to Javi. In flashbacks, it is revealed that Nat’s abusive father died when he accidentally shot himself during one of his violent outbursts. In 1996, she kills a deer, securing food for the group for now.

In 2021, Nat seems to manipulate Kevyn into agreeing to share information about the investigation of Travis’s death. Shauna behaves like a teenager on her date with Adam, and Taissa refuses the support of an influential woman when the latter asks for the truth about what happened in those 19 months.

Read More: Who Are Alive in Yellowjackets? Theories, Explained