Season 4 of ‘Yellowjackets’ begins by answering the cliffhanger of the previous season, with Natalie establishing contact with the outside world. As news of the team’s survival spreads, a large rescue operation is launched, and within a matter of hours, all the survivors are taken to the nearest hospital. While their days of fighting death every other day may have come to an end, the Yellowjackets hardly feel relieved. Instead, they now have a mountain of secrets they must keep a lid on, and that becomes a problem for senior investigator Donald Kundla. While we know how difficult this must be for the teens, all of whom barely made it out alive, there is also a part of him that knows that something is seriously amiss, and as the show gears up for its final set of episodes, Kundla has a mystery to solve.

Donald Kundla is the Only Person Trying to Get to the Truth About the Yellowjackets’ Survival

With season 4 of ‘Yellowjackets’ revolving around the team’s rescue and the investigation that follows, Donald Kundla emerges as a game-changing character in the narrative, filling in the role of the skeptic. As the head of the investigation into the crash, he also has a second, more pressing job: to fish out any information he can about the missing scientists. While it’s their signal that eventually leads the search crew straight to the Yellowjackets, the scientists themselves are nowhere to be found. That, coupled with the relatively fresh injuries endured by the teammates, leads him to suggest that their survival journey may have been more violent than expected. At the same time, though, these opinions frame him as a villain in the public’s eye, making the job particularly difficult.

The fact that the team is found in the wilderness after 19 months makes this a very delicate situation, where even a single wrong word or implication can serve as a trauma trigger. We see this happen many times within the first episode itself, and ultimately the blame falls on Kundla. With Lottie’s father using his connections to halt the investigation indefinitely, Kundla has to watch the team fly back home, knowing that this means delaying the investigation and risking the lives of others who might still be out there in the woods. Given what we know about the present, it appears that Kundla’s investigation didn’t pick up much steam after the initial rush, but the more we learn about him in the episodes to come, the more secrets will likely get unraveled.

Actor and Voice Artist Alessandro Juliani Pours Life Into the Character of Donald Kundla

Alessandro Juliani essays the role of Investigator Donald Kundla in ‘Yellowjackets,’ bringing his considerable experience with suspense-driven stories to the series. The Canadian actor is perhaps best known for portraying Lieutenant Felix Gaeta in ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ though that is merely one highlight in his long career spanning television, film, and anime. Starting with a television appearance in the show ‘MacGyver,’ Juliani’s breakthrough came with his voice acting performances in shows like ‘Captain N: The Game Master,’ ‘Beast Machines: Transformers,’ and ‘X-Men: Evolution,’ where he plays Kid Icarus, Nightscream, and Gambit, respectively.

Anime fans worldwide might particularly recognize Juliani for bringing the iconic character of L from ‘Death Note‘ to life in the English dub. On the live-action side, he features in ‘Smallville,’ ‘The 100,’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ playing Dr. Emil Hamilton, Jacapo Sinclair, and Dr. Cerberus, respectively. Kundla’s relationship with the world of Superman didn’t just end with the show, as he also portrays the role of Officer Sekowsky in ‘Man of Steel.’ Additionally, he has done motion-capture work for ‘War for the Planet of the Apes,’ in which he plays Spear. It’s this breadth of experience across genres and mediums that allows him to bring a distinctive flair to the character of Kundla in ‘Yellowjackets.’

Read More: Yellowjackets Season 4 Episode 1 Recap: Hivemind