Yesenia Hernandez Jaime: Where is the Beast Games Player Now?

Prime Video’s ‘Beast Games‘ is a high-stakes competition series wherein integrity and individualism are tested at every turn, with the ultimate goal of winning $5 million. The challenges are designed not just to push contestants physically but also mentally to see how well they can work under pressure. Amongst those to make her mark in this original was none other than player #974, Yesenia Hernandez Jaime, whose calm demeanor and strategic thinking proved incredibly fruitful to her.

Yesenia Hernandez Jaime Lay Low Until The End

While many thrived in the series by taking up leadership positions from early on and proving their mettle at every turn, Yesenia Hernandez Jaime’s strategy seemed to be too low. It actually worked wonders for her as she pulled her weight in every challenge and kept on moving forward without there being a single target on her back. Then, as she was able to make connections and prove she played with integrity, she was also able to gain trust and confidence from others, unaware it would soon prove to be incredibly fruitful.

She was disappointed when those she trusted betrayed her by taking more than their fair share of the $1 million MrBeast had offered in the second last round, but she didn’t let it affect her game. She herself walked away with just over $3,000, unaware she would then have to use it to possibly bribe others to vote for her to make it to the finale. She thankfully didn’t have to play much, as she and Twana Barnett strategized honestly, with the former asking her for $10,000 in exchange for her vote just so she could have something to bribe others with for herself, and it worked. Yesenia was voted to the finale.

Yesenia Hernandez Jaime is a Proud Medical Assistant

Unfortunately, not much regarding Yesenia’s background or early years is known as of writing, yet we do know she is a professional medical assistant, and it is a position she proudly maintains. From what we can tell, she formally trained to be one from Taller San Jose Hope Builders in 2016-2017, only to kickstart her career as an Extern at Xpress Urgent Care in her hometown of Santa Ana, California. Then, in late 2017 itself, she landed the position of Medical Assistant at UCI Medical Affiliates in Costa Mesa, where she remains to this very day.

Yesenia Hernandez Jaime is Incredibly Family Oriented

Whenever Yesenia is not working, she appears to spend time with her loved ones. Whether it be her friends, parents, or siblings, she makes sure to take out time for them constantly, all the while also devoting herself to her passion for the outdoors. In fact, she often even mixes them by spending quality time with them by the beach, on hikes, or at sports games. From what we can tell, she seems particularly fond of baseball and soccer, particularly when it’s her nephew playing the latter.

Yesenia is actually so close to her nephew that she actually gifted her signed Feastables chocolate bar wrapper to him in early 2025. In a public post on Instagram, she penned that her nephew is a big fan of MrBeast, so she decided to “share the love by giving away my signed Cookies N Creme” Feastables bar that she got during the filming of Beast Games to him. It was precious to her since she had it throughout filming, and it had signatures from not just MrBeast but also his core crew, Chandler Hallow, Nolan Hansen, Karl Jacobs, and Tareq. We should also mention that Yesenia is a proud dog mom who has managed to build some lifelong friendships through the show.

