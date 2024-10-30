You Would Do It Too: Is The Show Based on a True Story?

The Apple TV+ Spanish show, ‘Tú También lo Harías’ or ‘You Would Do It Too,’ presents a thrilling crime story about a seemingly straightforward homicide case that ends up challenging the idea of justice served. Created by Jordi Vallejo and David Victori, the show follows the police investigation into the events that happened aboard a bus from the Barcelona airport to Manresa, in which three individuals turn up dead. Once Detectives Fran Garza and Rebeca Quirós arrive on the scene, they learn that the homicide victims were actually the original robbers who held the passengers hostage at gunpoint. Nevertheless, one anonymous passenger rose to the occasion and killed the robbers before fleeing. Interestingly enough, the six eyewitnesses to this event—the bus passengers—refuse to give up the man’s identity.

The show pitches a unique tale that questions the concepts of social obligation, justice, and the fairness of the law itself. To do so, it equips a thrilling criminal mystery that delves into the complicated relationship between the public and the police force, infusing realism into a riveting storyline.

You Would Do It Too’s Creators Took Some Inspiration From Reality

The storyline and characters of ‘You Would Do It Too’ are largely works of fiction that creators Jordi Vallejo and David Victori penned without directly paralleling real-life counterparts. Even so, the duo retained some inspiration in reality—at least for the base premise. Although Vallejo and Victori have been secretive about the exact real-life instance that became an impetus to the show’s creation, they have shared that the story originated from a very similar off-screen happening. In a conversation with SensaCine, Victori discussed how that event compelled him to scrutinize the concept until he came up with the exciting turn of events that could make for compelling television. Thus, while most of the events depicted in the show are fictitious, they share a realistic influence.

Yet, it remains unclear which real-life crime story could have served as an inspiration for Victori. In recent records, there hasn’t been a stupefying robbery aboard an airport-hailing bus in Spain that could be compared to the central crime that unfolds in the show. Nevertheless, it is possible that a more commonplace robbery involving a bus incited the sparks of inspiration in Victori and his collaborators. After all, in real life, according to Eurostat statistics, Barcelona has one of the highest robbery rates among European cities. Ultimately, despite the exact context of the real-life event that inspired the creation of ‘You Would Do It Too,’ most of the narratively prominent elements within the show remain a work of fiction.

You Would Do It Too Examines the Complexity of Morality

The ties between ‘You Would Do It Too’ and reality remain thin—between its light real-life inspiration and decision against using the regional police force as the central law enforcement department. Nevertheless, the show finds its most compelling blocks of realism through its thematic narrative. The story revolves around a crime that hinges upon a pact of silence between a group of strangers. Furthermore, as the story progresses, it explores the anti-police sentiments that remain prevalent in reality regardless of country or continent. As a result, the story remains morally fraught through and through. At any given point, it’s difficult to parse out the morality of the central characters, with the exception of Fran, who becomes the tale’s moral compass, even if mostly through his careful indecision.

This central exploration of moral complexity was one of the key cornerstones of the story that Jordi Vallejo and David Victori focused on during the show’s creation. For the same reason, the storyline offers multiple perspectives to the viewers, imbuing the narrative with various moralities to keep the viewers engaged in the characters and their experiences. In doing so, the show inevitably ends up encompassing a variety of different realities—from Jandro Pineda’s destitute situation to Elisa Peña’s complicated social standing.

Likewise, the subplot revolving around the mysterious hooded man—Dante—presents the perspective of wrongful conviction, examining the nuances of the justice system. As a result, the show maintains an authentic approach to social commentary even without the employment of any real-life counterparts and their stories. Thus, despite the fictionality of major events and characters, ‘You Would Do It Too’ finds a footing in reality.

Read More: You Would Do it Too Ending, Explained