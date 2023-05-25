Young, Famous & African Net Worths, Ranked: Who is the Richest?

Created by Peace Hyde and Martin Asare Amankwa, ‘Young, Famous & African’ features some of the richest and most well-known celebrities within the continent of Africa. Their luxurious lifestyle has certainly been a point of attraction for the reality show, with people always fascinated by the lavish parties and captivating vacations that the cast members often indulge in. Naturally, this has led the world to wonder just how rich these stars are and how wealthy they are compared to others within their circle. Well, we are ready to dive deep and find the answers you seek!

13. Luis Munana – $500,000

We are starting off with Luis Munana, the Namibian entrepreneur who serves as the Founder and Managing Director of Waka Waka Moo. Additionally, he is the one who established MTC Windhoek Fashion Week and now serves as its Director. The Chief Operating Officer of Voigush Media is also affiliated with Zuriel as its Founder and Creative Director. On May 6, 2023, Luis launched his own line of champagne called RaZul. Combining all these factors, we estimate Luis Munana’s net worth to be around $500,000.

12. Fantana – $800,000

Hailing from Ghana, Francine Koffi, AKA Fantana, is a talented musician. She has about 4.5 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify, and her YouTube channel has more than 10 thousand subscribers. The musician is known across the world for her entertaining tunes and has more than 483 thousand Instagram followers as of writing. With all these facets of her career in mind, we believe Fantana’s net worth to be approximately $800,000.

11. Kayleigh Schwark – $850,000

Let’s now talk about Kayleigh Schwark, who is a known semi-professional football player. Additionally, she is also a fitness enthusiast and is always open to building up her physique. Additionally, Kayleigh is also known for modeling for different brands. Her participation in the Netflix series has allowed the reality TV star to become quite famous, and she presently has more than 129 thousand admirers on Instagram. With these factors in mind, we believe Kayleigh Schwark to be worth about $850,000.

10. Andile Ncube – $1.5 Million

Andile Ncube is a well-known TV host who is also known for his work with radio. Working under the management of Lucille Slaffa, the ENtflix star is presently affiliated with SABC Sport as a host and can often be seen on the platform, much to the joy of his fans. Additionally, he can be heard on Metro FM on the weekdays from 6 PM to 7 PM under the banner of “Sports Night Amplified.” With more than 387 thousand admirers on Instagram, it is easy to see why we believe Andile Ncube’s net worth to be near $1.5 million.

9. Nadia Nakai – $2.5 Million

With a prominent presence in the South African entertainment industry, Nadia Nakai is certainly an accomplished musician and television icon. Since 2016, the Netflix star has been awarded many awards and has been nominated for even more. As of writing, she is affiliated with Def Jam Africa and Bragga Records. Given her various accomplishments and sources of income, including her more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram, we believe Nadia Nakai’s net worth to be around $2.5 million.

8. Naked DJ – $3 Million

Affiliated with The Klassic Agency, Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina is a celebrated music artist who has been working as a DJ for many years. He is also a radio show host and currently has his own Metro FM show called “Audiogasm.” Those interested can tune in on Fridays between 7 PM to 10 Pm and enjoy the tunes shared by Naked and Lulo Café. Keeping his various accomplishments and ventures in mind, we estimate Naked DJ’s net worth to be somewhere near $3 million.

7. Swanky Jerry – $5 Million

Up next, we have Jeremiah Ogbodo, AKA Swanky Jerry. The celebrated fashion stylist hails from Nigeria and has his own brand called Swanky Signatures Styling, which was launched in June 2012. Over the years, Swanky has worked alongside well-known celebrities like Darey, D’banj, Praiz, Davido, etc. Given his high-profile clientele and the fame that comes with more than 3.3 million followers, we estimate Swanky’s net worth to be about $5 million.

6. Annie Macaulay-Idibia – $5 Million

As a woman of many talents, Annie Macaulay-Idibia is a model, presenter, and actress who is also quite adept in the world of business. In fact, she is the proud owner of BeOlive Hair Studio, a beauty along in Atlanta, Georgia. As for her acting skills, you may have seen her perform in ‘Pleasure and Crime’ and ‘Blackberry Babes.’ she even won the 2016 African Entertainment Legend Award for Fast Rising Actress. With more than 7.9 million Instagram followers, her social media standing is also nothing to scoff at. Overall, we approximate Annie Macaulay-Idibia’s net worth to be around $5 million.

5. Bonang Matheba – $7 Million

Thanks to her hard work and determination, Bonang Matheba has established herself as a prominent presence within the African entertainment industry. Whether it’s television, radio, cinema, or social media, there are few entertainment platforms that she has not had an impact on. Some of her most beloved projects include ‘Being Bonang’ and ‘Public Figure.’ She also established her own production house called Bonang Matheba Entertainment in 2017. Combining her numerous ventures, we estimate Bonang Matheba’s net worth to be somewhere about $7 million.

4. Zari Hassan – $9 Million

Zarinah “Zari” Hassan, AKA Zari the Boss Lady, established Brooklyn City College (BCC) with the help of her first husband, Ivan Ssemwanga. Presently, she serves as the CEO of the institute, which has its main campus in Pretoria, South Africa, but also has branches in several prominent South African cities. Additionally, Zari is a celebrated musician and actress. Keeping her extensive work in mind, we believe Zari Hassan’s net worth to be approximately $9 million.

3. Khanyi Mbau – $10 Million

With over 5.6 million Instagram followers and an established place within South Africa’s television industry, Khanyi Mbau is a name never to be forgotten. The actress is best known for her work in ‘Muvhango,’ ‘Mzansi,’ and ‘After Nine.’ She even won the 2019 South African International Film Academy Award for Best Actress due to her performance in ‘Red Room.’ As of writing, she is affiliated with The Klassic Agency. Giving her various ventures their due consideration, we approximate Khanyi Mbau’s net worth to be somewhere near $10 million.

2. Innocent “2Baba” Idibia – $10 Million

Another prominent musician in the Netflix series is none other than Innocent “2Baba” Idibia. The Nigerian artist is a highly successful artist who has been famous since the 2000s and has even ventured outside the world of music. Through his NGO, 2Baba Foundation, he hopes to give back to the world and help those in need. Over the years, he has been affiliated with many brands like Campari, Guinness, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, etc. We believe 2Baba’s net worth to be approximately $10 million.

1. Diamond Platnumz – $15 Million

Naseeb “Diamond Platnumz” Issack is perhaps one of the most well-known musicians in Africa, having partnered with artists from numerous countries in the area. The artist is also the Founder and CEO of WCB Wasafi Record Label, Wasafi Bet, and Wasafi Media. In fact, he and his record label became affiliated with Warner Music in May 2021. additionally, Diamond is the Founder of Chota Mihela and Cheka Tu. He also serves as a Brand Ambassador for Pepsi Tanzania and Airtel Tanzania. The dancer also holds the distinction of being the first African artist to have more than 1 billion views on YouTube and has more than 16 million Instagram followers. Hence, we estimate Diamond’s net worth to be around $15 million.

