Young, Famous & African Season 2: Where Are They Now?

Created by Peace Hyde and Martin Asare Amankwa, Netflix’s ‘Young, Famous & African’ is an African reality show that focuses on a group of friends comprising some of the biggest celebrities in the region. As life goes on, they find themselves facing many personal and professional ups and downs that often affect just how their group’s dynamic is affected. The recent release of the show’s second season has certainly increased the public’s interest in its star-studded cast, with people eager to know just where their favorites are these days. Luckily, we are here to answer the same!

Where is Annie Macaulay-Idibia Now?

We are starting off with Annie Macaulay-Idibia, one of the most well-known names from the show. The Nigerian superstar is happily married to Innocent “2Baba” Idibia and has two beautiful daughters, Isabel and Olivia. Though the couple tied the knot in 2012, and the renewal of their vows was the highlight of the season 1 finale of the Netflix show. Despite the recent rumors about her husband having had a child outside wedlock, Annie has stayed right beside 2Baba and vehemently denies such allegations. Presently, Annie is the proud owner of BeOlive Hair Studio in Atlanta, Georgia, which is only one of her multiple business ventures.

Where is Swanky Jerry Now?

Jeremiah Ogbodo, AKA Swanky Jerry, is a fashion stylist from Nigeria whose outfits in the Netflix show itself are always certain to catch your eye. Having won numerous awards over the years, the reality TV star ensures that those styled by him never fail to capture the attention of the world. Thanks to his career, Swanky is acquainted with many African celebrities and is quite close to a fair few of them. As one of the main stars of the Netflix series, he has also been quite successful at garnering international attention.

Where is Andile Ncube Now?

Up next, we have Andile Ncube, who is a beloved TV host and radio broadcaster in South Africa. The Netflix icon works alongside SABC Sport and Metro FM and is always eager to entertain his audience with much-needed entertainment. The father of four is always happy to spend time with his children, whom he loves very much. He is also on amicable terms with Sebabatso Mothibi, the mother of his youngest and oldest children, though there does not seem to be anything romantic between them as of writing. However, the exact nature of his relationship with Rosette Ncwana, the mother of two of his daughters, has not been made clear yet.

Where is Khanyi Mbau Now?

South African star Khanyi Mbau is beloved by many and has only become more popular due to her time with the Netflix series. Presently, she is affiliated with The Klassic Agency and works under the company’s management. The actress does not seem to be in a relationship though her ex, Kudzai Mushonga, recently seems to have taken a dig at the star via Instagram stories, comparing her unfavorably to his current partner, Vanja Vincentijevic. Khanyi is also a happy mother to Khanukani Mbau, who was born to the actress and the latter’s former husband, Mandla Mthembu, in 2006.

Where is Diamond Platnumz Now?

Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, AKA Diamond Platnumz, is a musician from Tanzania who serves as the Founder and CEO of organizations like WCB Wasafi Record Label, Wasafi Bet, and Wasafi Media. Along with his daughter Latiffah and son Prince Nillan (whose mother is none other than Zari Hassan), Diamond has two more well-known children. He also has a son named Dylan with Hamisa Mobetto, while his relationship with Tanasha Donna also led to the birth of Naseeb Jr in October 2019. Though reports indicate that the musician has more children, none of them seem to be as much in the limelight as the ones previously mentioned. The ambassador of Pepsi Tanzania and Airtel Tanzania was seen dating Fantana in the second installment of season 2 though neither party has shared whether they are still seeing each other note.

Where is Zari Hassan Now?

Let’s talk about Zarinah “Zari” Hassan, also called Zari the Boss Lady, who hails from Uganda though she presently lives in South Africa. The iconic businesswoman is the CEO of Brooklyn City College (BCC), which was established by her and her former husband, Ivan Ssemwanga. She and Diamond have two children, Latiffah and Prince Nillan, who Zari adores. Additionally, she has three more sons, Pinto, Quincy, and Diddy, from her first marriage. On April 17, 2023, Zari got married to Shakib Lutaaga in a private ceremony.

Where is Fantana Now?

Francine Nyanko Koffi, AKA Fantana, is presently working under the management of Fabian Sebastian Thorpe and is thriving in her career as a musician. As of writing, she has about 4.5 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify, with her YouTube channel boasting over 10 thousand subscribers. The artist is from Ghana and was involved with Diamond during the second season of the show. However, in January 2023, she shared the heartbreaking news of the tragic death of Ayanle Husein, someone she seemingly had been with for some time before the incident.

Where is Nadia Nakai Now?

Up next, we have Nadia Nakai Dlamini, a South African rapper and television star who has captivated the world with her work. Due to her hard work and skills, she has received many awards, including the 2021 SA Style Awards for Most Stylish Performing Artist and the 2019 All Africa Music Awards for Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa. She is also the proud host for the reunion episodes of ‘Love and Hip Hop South Africa.’ As fans of ‘Young Famous & African’ might be aware, Nadia had been dating Kiernan Forbes, or AKA, for some time. However, the relationship came to a tragic end when AKA was shot in Durban. South Africa. Nadia is still on good terms with AKA’s daughter, Kairo Forbes.

Where is Luis Munana Now?

Previously seen in ‘Big Brother Africa’ season 9, Luis Munanan is a well-established entrepreneur. In fact, he is the Founder of Waka Waka Moo, also serving as its Managing Director. The Netflix star also established MTC Windhoek Fashion Week and is presently its Director. Some of his other notable positions include being the Creative Director of Zuriel (another company he helped found) and the Founder of RaZul, which was launched on May 6, 2023. Luis is also the Chief Operating Officer of Voigush Media and has had the honor of being featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2019.

Where is Naked DJ Now?

More famously known as Naked DJ, Quinton Masina is a well-known DJ, radio host, and record producer. The artist has garnered much fame through his appearance in the first two seasons of ‘Young, Famous & African,’ acting as one of the most prominent cast members. Presently, he is affiliated with The Klassic Agency. The artist’s relationship with Kayleigh Schwark is certainly going well, with the two often seen in each other’s company in both formal and informal settings. Naked is also quite close to his son, Phiwe Masina, who turned 17 in February 2023.

Where is Kayleigh Schwark Now?

Footballer Kayleigh Schwark has certainly gained her fair share of fans thanks to her time in the Netflix reality series. Her relationship with Naked Dj has remained a pivotal part of the show for its first two seasons, and the couple seems to be enjoying their time together. Kayleigh also seems to have developed a good relationship with Naked’s son Phiwe, much to the happiness of her partner. She is also partnered with The Klassic Agency, like many of her co-stars.

Where is Bonang Matheba Now?

Despite her abrupt exit in the middle of ‘Young, Famous & African’ season 2, Bonang Matheba’s impact on the public is far from minimal. The South African star is the proud Founder of House Of BNG. Additionally, she has been a part of many entertainment projects over the years, often serving as a host for various prestigious events, like ‘Miss South Africa 2019.’ Her fan following is certainly quite impressive, with over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Where is Innocent “2Baba” Idibia Now?

Celebrated Nigerian musician Innocent Ujah Idibia, AKA 2Baba, was seen briefly in the second season of the show. Despite the various speculations regarding his marriage with Annie Macaulay-Idibia, he seems to be in a loving relationship with his partner. Apart from his daughters, Olivia Idibia and Isabel Idibia, with Annie, 2Baba is also the father to 5 more children. He has two kids with Sumbo Ajala and is a father to Pero Adeniyi’s three children.

