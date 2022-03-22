Young, Famous & African Net Worths, Ranked

As the title suggests, Netflix’s ‘Young, Famous & African’ shines a light upon some of the most successful media stars as they navigate life in the beautiful, Golden city of Johannesburg. Just imagine ‘Bling Empire’ with purely African elements, and this production – full of catty yet entrancing drama, lavish get-togethers, and extravagant lifestyles – is what you’ll end up with. So now that we’ve seen its cast proudly showing off their wealth, let’s take a look at their professions as well as their overall net worth to find out who the richest young, famous African really is, shall we?

Kayleigh Schwark – $800,000

Originally from Midrand, Gauteng, Kayleigh Schwark is a fitness buff, a semi-professional football player, a socialite, and a human resources consultant who has been working since 2011. After all, as per reports, she relocated to Johannesburg after graduating high school to chase her dreams of being in entertainment, but she still pursued further studies to ensure stability. The public figure has thus been balancing her passion for fitness as well as athleticism with her everyday job as an HR officer for over a decade now, making it clear that she’s much more than just Naked DJ’s girlfriend.

Andile Ncube – $1 Million

Andile Ncube began his career as an actor with appearances in several short films and advertisements, but once he got his big break as the host of SABC1’s ‘One,’ he never looked back. In fact, following stints on ‘Live AMP.’ ‘The Search: E! Host South Africa,’ and ‘The X Factor South Africa’ as a broadcaster, he evolved into a professional sports commentator. This was also helped by his work during the FIFA World Cup in 2010, meaning that he’s now able to serve as a presenter for Radio 2000 (‘Sports Night Live with Andile’) and METRO FM (‘The WKNDR’) without any issues.

Swanky Jerry – $1.5 Million

Jeremiah “Swanky Jerry” Ogbodo is a reality star, image consultant, designer, and celebrity stylist who was actually named in the 30 Under 30 List by Forbes Africa back in 2020. He’s essentially a Nigerian fashion magnate, especially considering the fact that he has dressed the likes of actress Pearl Thusi, singer-songwriter Davido, singer D’Banj, musician Yemi Alade, and African presidents as well as first ladies. Jeremiah is even the brains behind the Swanky Signatures fashion house – anointed after his own style, which he knows is showy – and that’s how he has managed to amass a net worth of $1.5 million.

Nadia Nakai – $2 Million

Although a first-generation South African, Nadia Nakai Kandava is a rapper, songwriter, and television personality of Zimbabwean heritage — something she has always been proud of. She first rose to fame back in fall 2013 with her debut single “Like Me,” which allowed her to explore different avenues and release more music as well, including her ‘Bragga’ EP (2016) and the ‘Nadia Naked’ studio album (2019). Moreover, she’s a television host, the 2021 South African Hip Hop Awards Artist of the Decade nominee, and an entrepreneur — she established the Bragga Record Label in late 2021.

Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina – $3.5 Million

Like his nickname indicates, Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina is a professional DJ and radio personality known for having some of the most incredible club sets in South Africa. There’s no denying that he has primarily been in the spotlight for his personal life rather than his professional one, but don’t let that fool you; he’s just as successful. After all, it doesn’t matter that he has been married twice before, is a father, and is currently dating a woman 12 years his junior (Kayleigh Schwark), because his work has never been affected, as evidenced by his astounding net worth.

Annie Macaulay-Idibia – $5 Million

Originally from Southern Nigeria, Annie Macaulay-Idibia is a model, actress, and television presenter whose credits include more than 200 movies and over 50 television shows, as per ‘Young, Famous & African.’ More importantly, it seems like she’s considered one of the greatest celebrities back in her homeland, and that has nothing to do with her long-lasting yet drama-filled union with musician Innocent “2Face” Idibia. Plus, Annie is even an accomplished businesswoman, running not only the BeOlive Hair Studio in Atlanta, Georgia, but also a household essentials cleaning company recently launched in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Diamond Platnumz – $7 Million

Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz has been a part of the music industry since he was 17; thus, it comes as no surprise that he has already released three studio albums, a myriad of singles, and an EP. The latter, entitled ‘First of All’ (March 2022), is his latest, yet it appears as if his business ventures have played the most significant role in helping him (financially) establish himself. Not only is he the founder/CEO of Wasafi Bet (a betting company), WCB Wasafi Record Label, Wasafi Media, and Zoom Extra, but he has also partnered up with local talents to create a platform to find budding Tanzanian comedians. Diamond has even served as a brand ambassador for several companies, including Pepsi and Nice One.

Zari Hassan – $8.8 Million

Zari Hassan is a renowned musician, reality star, social media influencer, host, businesswoman, and philanthropist with a degree in both cosmetology (from the UK) and human resources (from South Africa). As per reports, a considerable portion of her astonishing net worth is owing to the assets/businesses she got ownership of following her ex-husband’s passing in 2017, but she’s a hard worker herself. Hence, she has earned most of the amount in question through her position at the firms she runs — a real estate company (her ex’s), the Brooklyn City College (which she and her late ex co-founded), a cosmetic store, and a 5-star hotel in Uganda (her homeland).

Khanyi Mbau – $10 Million

Residing in Sandton, Johannesburg – “the richest square mile in Africa,” in her own words on the Netflix original – Khanyi Mbau is an actress, television host, artist, and life coach. She has appeared on several hit drama series’ and films since the start of her entertainment career in 2004, yet her most acclaimed roles, in ‘The Wife’ and thriller movie ‘The Red Room,’ have been more recent. Furthermore, she has had her own talk show (‘Katch It With Khanyi’), has served as a radio host (‘Whose Show Is It Anyway?’), launched a gin (I Am Khanyi – Millennial Shimmer Gin), and even released a biography (‘B***h, Please! I’m Khanyi Mbau’).

