Guy Ritchie’s Prime Video Series ‘Young Sherlock’ Starts Filming in Cardiff in July

Guy Ritchie will return to the universe of the most popular detective of all time soon! The filming of Prime Video’s ‘Young Sherlock’ will commence in Cardiff, Wales, in July. Ritchie will direct the series, with Matthew Parkhill serving as the showrunner. Peter Harness, Kt Roberts, and Steve Thompson are the writers behind the show. Hero Fiennes Tiffin headlines the cast as Holmes.

The plot, set in the summer of 1868, revolves around a fourteen-year-old Sherlock Holmes who is on break from boarding school, residing with his eccentric relatives in their expansive Hampshire estate. As two locals succumb to symptoms resembling the plague, Holmes, aided by his new tutor, the American Amyus Crowe, investigates the true cause of their deaths. Thus commences Holmes’ initiation into the art of detection, uncovering the nefarious deeds of a cunningly malevolent adversary with sinister intentions. The plot is inspired by the ‘Young Sherlock’ novels of Andrew Lane.

Parkhill previously served as the showrunner of FOX’s ‘Deep State,’ a series that centers on a retired MI6 operative called back for one final mission, only for it to jeopardize his entire existence. He created ‘Rogue,’ a show following Grace, an undercover detective haunted by suspicions of her involvement in her son’s enigmatic death, leading her into perilous encounters with criminals as she seeks the truth.

Ritchie recently wrote and directed ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,’ featuring Henry Cavill, which depicts the true story of the Special Operations Executive, a secret British organization founded by Winston Churchill during World War II, renowned for their unconventional tactics against the Germans, which played a significant role in altering the course of the war. The filmmaker created the Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen,’ a spin-off of his 2019 film, depicting an aristocrat named Eddie who inherits a family estate housing a lucrative marijuana empire. Ritchie is no stranger to the realm of Sherlock Holmes, having directed the 2009 film ‘Sherlock Holmes,’ which was followed by a 2011 sequel titled ‘Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.’ Both movies featured Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law as Dr. John Watson.

Tiffin recently appeared in Ritchie’s ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare‘ as Henry Hayes. In ‘After Everything,’ the actor reprised his breakthrough character Hardin Scott, a best-selling author who ends up in Portugal to mend past mistakes after parting ways with his true love. Additionally, he starred as Mitch in the horror comedy ‘The Loneliest Boy in the World,’ a modern fairytale infused with zombies, serving as both a satire and an ode to family values, horror film imagery, suburban life, the American Dream, and the concept of death.

Cardiff previously hosted the shooting of BBC’s iconic series ‘Sherlock,’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Holmes. Other popular projects emerging from the city include ‘Wolf,’ a gripping crime thriller, and ‘Industry,’ a drama series.

