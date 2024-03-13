Your Lucky Day Ending, Explained: What Happens to Ana, Abraham, and Rutledge?

‘Your Lucky Day’ is an action thriller film directed by Dan Brown. Released in 2023, this concise yet powerful feature delivers a distinct message of greed, tragedy, and desperation of the common person’s lust for riches and a better life. The film’s setting and incidents pave the way for a thrilling watch, adding lethal moments of fatalities and an illustration of the constant inevitable doom of being apprehended for one’s crimes.

At the crux of it, the movie is an acute exploration of the many negative traits humans can have. It features powerful performances from Elliot Knight, Jessica Garza, and the late Angus Cloud, who really bring to life the motto “Get rich or die trying.” Yet, due to the pacing of the film, there may be a few unanswered queries lingering at the end. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Your Lucky Day Plot Synopsis

The film initially introduces Sterling, a drug dealer who will do anything to obtain a better life, even if he resorts to a life of crime. In a twist of fate, a winning lottery ticket is purchased at a local store, invoking excitement for the winner. However, Sterling, who stands behind, takes advantage of the situation and turns it fatal as a dispute between the two.

Armed with a gun, he holds the shopper’s hostage. Sterling offers them a deal, as witnesses of the crime must decide if they want to be a part of the crime and take a cut of the $156 million jackpot, if not suffer the consequences at hand, or worse, get caught trying to get away with it.

Do Ana, Abraham, and Rutledge get caught?

As the film progresses, Cody, the police officer who was shot by Sterling and presumed dead, miraculously survives. He regains consciousness next to the dead body of Mr. Laird, whom Cody accidentally shot when trying to apprehend Sterling. He begins to realize that Amir, Ana, Abraham, and Sterling are scheming together to get the money from the lottery ticket. Cody notices that his police radio isn’t functioning, and resorts to calling his father through his cell phone. He informs his father about the situation and the winning ticket. His father, Dick, who has also had a law informant background, rounds up his two friends, Rutledge and Dobbs, and proceeds to rescue his son.

Dick made a deal with his friends to split the lottery money, with the primary plan of putting down anyone in the store who tried to stop them. When they reach the scene, they quickly shoot down Sterling and Amir, who aren’t even aware that Cody is alive. Dobbs is tasked with taking Cody back to the getaway vehicle, with Rutledge serving as the overwatch with a sniper covering the entry and exit of the store.

Dick is tasked with grabbing the lottery ticket. While doing this, he sees Ana, who is playing dead on the floor. He tries to make sure that she is, but gets distracted by Abraham’s voice, who is on the loudspeaker phone in the next room. Dick realizes and informs the others that there is another person who they need to worry about. He begins searching for the ticket and is attacked by Ana, who bludgeons him to death with a hammer. She takes his radio and directly threatens Rutledge and Dobbs that she will burn the lottery ticket if they do not leave.

At this time, Ana also does a background check on Dick and finds out that he is a rogue police officer who was forced to resign because he was caught in a corruption case. The other two friends are his accomplices. If they were caught in this situation, they too would face serious consequences. She can use this information as leverage.

While this is happening, Abraham arrives at the scene and tries to get into the store but is caught by the two, who take him back to the getaway car. Now both parties have something the other wants. Ana suggests that they work together to avail the money; however, she is unaware that Abraham has been captured by the two and is in their car. He starts singing as a way to notify her that he is alive. Ana understands this and ceases communication with the duo. Rutledge bothered about the ticket, orders Dobbs to go back in and claim the ticket.

Ana now sets up for the worst and hides from Dobbs but is caught. In a hands-on battle, Ana uses a shattered glass piece from a bottle to stab Dobbs in the neck. He bleeds out and dies as a result. She then uses a matchstick to trigger the fire alarm, which additionally sends a signal to the police. Ana all this while didn’t even have the winning ticket. She heads out of the back of the store to find the ticket, which is in Sterling’s pocket. Rutledge, who has not received an answer from his colleague, takes a handcuffed Abraham with him to the entrance of the store.

In another unexpected event, an injured and distressed Cody emerges, walks into the store, and shoots Ana. Abraham runs to help and tries to shield any further attacks on Ana. At this moment, Rutledge also enters the store and realizes that the police will be there at any moment. Considering that all evidence is stacked against him, he shoots Cody in the head and uncuffs Abraham. He now agrees to their arrangement and makes it look like he saved Ana and Abraham from the lethal violence that took place in the store.

In the finale, Ana and Abraham welcome a child, and Captain Rutledge is proclaimed a hero. He receives half of the $156 million for himself, stating that he was offered the money for saving their lives in a TV news report. This, of course, is far from the truth. While the film implies that the trio gets away with it, it is highly unlikely that they did, with further investigation.

Using the countless tools the police have at their disposal, victims’ time-of-deaths, fingerprints, DNA blood samples, and individual accounts would all need to pass the test of the truth. Ana would need to do the most explaining as she uses 2 guns, a hammer, and a bottle as lethal weapons. The blood splatter on her clothing would be from different people, including her own. Lastly, her injuries would also need to be justified, as a few of them occur while either resisting attacks, attacking others, or hiding.

Ultimately, even if all these tests are passed, the one that would be the hardest is explaining what really happened. The trio would all need to provide the exact same story in hopes of passing this test. Abraham here, would be the weak link, as he is not aware of the majority of the proceedings that took place while he was away. Right after the police arrive at the scene to see Rutledge helping Ana and Abraham, they go on different paths. Abraham and Ana would be taken to the hospital, while Rutledge would be taken to the police station. At this time, the trio wouldn’t have enough time to create a story for them to tell the police.

Any deviation in the story would drive the police to probe this case even further, involving the forensics department or even a higher investigative authority. However, even before that, it is unlikely they would have gotten away with it, considering Ana’s physical and psychological trauma of going through all this while being pregnant as well as Abraham’s mental state after these incidents. Apart from this, he would also need to explain why there was a dead security guard at the railway crossing and if it’s in any way connected to the proceeds of that night.

To reiterate, while the movie does imply that the trio did get away with it. It would be very unlikely that they did. The various events of the night had subsequently left several breadcrumbs for investigators to follow and reveal the truth. Furthermore, it is improbable that the trio had the time to create a story that would be identical when being questioned. In the end, human greed and its actions will speak louder than words and will be the biggest of all clues. The police will eventually find out what really happened.

How Did Ana, Abraham, and Rutledge Cover Up?

In the end, Ana and Abraham welcome a newborn, while Rutledge is awarded for being a hero, but how did they cover it all up? Rutledge explains to them that all they need to remember is him saving their lives. The movie implies that all the 3 of them had identical stories of the incidents that day, however, they do not expand on this. Ana and Abraham would need to rewrite the events of that night and present them to the police.

According to their made-up story, after buying the winning lottery ticket, Sterling tries to take it from them at gunpoint. While holding them hostage, he convinces Amir to help him and promises him a cut of the money. Then unexpectedly, Cody just happened to be around the place and heard the commotion. He arrives at the scene only to be faced with bullets. He calls for backup but is unable to, so, he calls his father, Dick, who immediately comes to the rescue with Dobbs and Rutledge.

Cody is severely injured and then shot in the head by Sterling. By the time Dick, Dobbs, and Rutledge. Cody is dead by the time they arrive. They try to calm down the situation because of the hostages, but after no effect, they push into an all-out attack. In the process, Amir bludgeons Dick with a hammer, Dobbs then shoots Amir with a shotgun, but Sterling, who has run out of bullets, uses a glass beverage bottle to stab Dobbs in the neck. In the end, Rutledge shoots Sterling and runs to help Ana and Abraham. Somewhere during the firefight, Ana was shot in the crossfire. The police arrive, with Rutledge applying pressure to the pregnant woman’s midriff, accompanied by a worried boyfriend.

While there could be numerous variations to the story that they presented to the police, the core elements remain the same. Most of the assailants died in the ensuing firefight. The couple, who were held hostage, remain alive as Rutledge saves the day and claims half the money for himself.

How did Sterling and the witnesses plan to cover up the deaths?

Amir, Ana, and Abraham decide to give in to Sterling’s scheme. He offers 6 million to Amir and 6 million to Ana and Abraham. As they agree, they begin figuring out how to dispose of George Laird and Cody’s bodies. While doing this, they delete the CCTV camera footage, which is system-protected with a password, only Amir knows. Considering he is now part of the plan, he obliges and deletes the footage while also helping clean up the evidence.

They realize that Laird’s car is still outside and to get away with it, they will need to first get rid of the car. Ana suggests making it look like the vehicle was stolen and dumped in a ditch after the thief was done with it, but that only solves one problem. They must dispose of the bodies.

In the scene where all the witnesses and Sterling are looking at the bodies, they try to cook up a story about Laird. Sterling finds his wallet and phone in his pocket, and with Ana’s ingenuity, they unlock the phone with his fingerprint. Ana then cooks up a story of him going on vacation for the holidays to Mexico. She sets up an “out of office” reply for all his work emails and informs his assistant as well. This would give them leverage of about a month before anyone can find out that he is missing, considering he has no family records on his phone.

Sterling then tasks Amir and Abraham to put Laird’s body in the trunk of Laird’s own car additionally planting Cody’s gun with it. After this, Abraham is told to drive the car to Fisher Island via a ferry. He is hesitant to do this, but Sterling aggressively insists. Abraham, at this point, will not go anywhere without Ana, but she assures him that everything will be fine. Sterling planned to first get rid of the Laird’s body and then deal with Cody’s body.

However, the plan goes horribly wrong as Cody miraculously survived the shot, and had already called his father by the time they had sent off Abraham to dispose of Laird. Sterling and witnesses were unable to plan for what was up next. Amir and Sterling were already shot dead by the time Abraham came back. In the end, their plan would have worked out if Cody was truly dead, or if they knew that Cody was still alive. Planting Cody’s gun with Laird’s body, they wanted it to look like the two had something to do with each other’s murders.

Read More: Best Crime Movies on HBO Max