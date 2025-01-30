You’re Cordially Invited: Is Palmetto House a Real Wedding Venue?

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, Prime Video’s ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ follows the story of two people who clash with each other over a wedding venue. Jim’s daughter Jenni is getting married, and she wants her wedding to be at the same place her parents got married. Margot’s sister, Neve, is getting married and she wants to be wedded in the same place she grew up with their grandmother. The location in both cases happens to be the Palmetto House, which, due to its limited resources, can only host one wedding in a week. When both weddings are booked there for the same day, a crisis arises for both parties. In their fight to ruin each other’s wedding, the location itself becomes a major character with an important part to play in how things eventually turn out. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Palmetto House is a Composite of Several Real Locations

Apart from the sentimental reasons, both parties in ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ are adamant about having their wedding at the Palmetto because it is a beautiful place that offers a lot. It is made up of the main house, the dock, which is perfect for a sunset wedding, a farmhouse where one can have indoor parties in case the weather goes wrong, and a golf course by the river with a great view. All of this packed in one place explains why anyone would love to host their wedding there, but in reality, these places don’t exactly exist in one place. The Palmetto House in the movie is a fictional place and was filmed at various locations, which were then patched together to give them the appearance of the same place.

One of the major locations used in the movie is Reynolds Lake Oconee Resort, which offers to be a great wedding destination in itself. It is located at 1 Lake Oconee Trail, Greensboro, Georgia, and offers and array of services hosted over its expansive property to give a person an experience of a lifetime. This is where the opening scene with the dock and the house was filmed, making it a majority of the Palmetto’s grounds and the house’s facade. Another location from the Reynolds employed in the filming of the Prime Video movies was the Great Waters Course, the golf course located at 112 Great Waters Drive, Eatonton, Georgia. This is where the scene between Margot and Jim, where he confesses to having sabotaged her sister’s wedding, is filmed.

Another key location in the story is the farmhouse, which is used by Margot for dinner on the eve of the wedding day. This is also where things first start to go haywire between her and Jim. This scene was filmed at the Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds & Barn at 1580 Hatchers Run, Greensboro, Georgia. The sporting facility offers all sorts of entertaining activities to people of all ages. However, the movie limits itself to the rustic barn that is more in line with the tone of the story and adds to the magic and chaos of hosting a wedding.

