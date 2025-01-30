Where Was You’re Cordially Invited Filmed?

In Prime Video’s ‘You’re Cordially Invited,’ a lakeside venue accidentally double books two weddings on the same day, leading to a whole host of complications for the families involved. Jim, the father of one bride, is determined to ensure his daughter’s auspicious day gets the priority, engaging in a battle of wills with the other bride’s sister, Margot. The two lock heads in an attempt to uphold the celebration of their loved one, only for it to devolve into a chaotic affair that sets them on a hilarious course. Helmed by Nicholas Stoller, the comedy film delves into a double-booking nightmare scenario to craft a light-hearted drama with family themes at its core. To that end, the pristine and decorative backdrops add a layer of realism amidst the amusing moments unfurling between characters.

You’re Cordially Invited Filming Locations

‘You’re Cordially Invited’ was filmed in Georgia, specifically in Atlanta, Greensboro, and Eatonton. Principal photography on the project likely took place between April and June 2023. Georgia is a historic state with architecture that dates back to the 18th and 19th centuries. It is home to a diverse array of geographical formations like mountains, farmlands, and coasts. Additionally, the area is also known for its splendid weather, especially during the summer season. With the sun gleaming over proceedings, the entire region takes on a beautiful seasonal vibe that is hard to replicate elsewhere. The production team likely utilized this to their advantage as filming occurred mainly during the summertime, adding a golden sheen over the wedding venue and Jim and Margot’s antics.

Atlanta, Georgia

Filming for ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ took place in the city of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital. The city is famed for its allure as a popular filmmaking destination, boasting a wide array of versatile and dynamic filming spots, which have become increasingly prominent over the years. It is also the headquarters of numerous top-of-the-line studio facilities. The city is forever etched in history for playing a massive role in two monumental events—the Civil War and the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. Some of its prominent landmark attractions include the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Centennial Olympic Park, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. In the past, Atlanta has hosted productions on popular films like ‘Civil War,‘ ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die,‘ and ‘The Idea of You.‘

Greensboro, Georgia

One of the key highlights of ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ is its inclusion of a lakeside wedding venue, which serves as the central location for large chunks of the narrative. To that end, the film crew found a perfect stand-in for their main setting in the lush and open spaces of Greensboro, Georgia. The city boasts a small population of 3,648 people and is home to the Reynolds Lake Oconee resort, where a lot of the film was shot. Reynolds is situated at 1000 Vista Drive, resplendent with numerous private cottages, condos, and rooms. The crew recorded key scenes at the Sandy Creek Barn located at 1580 Hatchers Run. The establishment is a rustic building that blends the earthy, rural flavors of the countryside with a dream-like vibe that is ideally suited for a significant event like a wedding.

Eatonton, Georgia

Another important filming spot for ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ was the Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee. It is a beautiful golf course with a stunning view of the lake, touted as the resort’s crowning jewel. The entire course was reportedly shut down for several days in light of the filming. While it is part of the Reynolds resort, which is in Greensboro, the golf course is actually located at 112 Great Waters Drive in Eatonton, Georgia. Eatonton is a close neighbor of Greensboro, with the Lake Oconee reservoir running between them. Although it has a moderately larger population than its neighbor, the two regions are quite similar in their general vibe. Thus, the team also recorded some pivotal scenes in the adjoining city.

Read More: Best Comedy Movies on Paramount+