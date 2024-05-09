You’re My Hero Renewed For Season 2 at CBC Gem

CBC Gem has officially renewed ‘You’re My Hero’ for its second season. Filming of the new season is scheduled to commence in Toronto on July 15th. The show, created by Sean Towgood, who also stars in the lead role, follows the journey of Ian, a young man with cerebral palsy.

In the first season, we saw Ian grappling with the challenges of adulthood as a wheelchair user. He made waves by speaking candidly about disability at a school event, contrasting with his inspirational counterpart, Rex. Attending a party, Ian tried to help his friend Eric win over his crush, Sam. However, Ian’s day took a downturn after a workplace incident led to sensitivity training. A disastrous double date with an insufferable girl named Peyton made Ian realize his feelings for Sam. Ian also faced job frustrations and personal setbacks, including a falling out with Eric over a misunderstanding with Sam. Amidst turmoil, Ian found himself isolated, realizing that the independence he sought may have cost him his relationships.

In the upcoming season 2 of ‘You’re My Hero,’ viewers can anticipate Ian dealing with the fallout of his actions from season 1, including strained relationships with Eric and Sam. As Ian sets out to navigate newfound independence, he’ll face challenges in rebuilding trust and repairing friendships. With themes of personal growth and reconciliation, season 2 promises to delve deeper into Ian’s journey towards self-discovery and acceptance.

Although no official announcements have surfaced, audiences can almost certainly expect Sean Towgood to return as Ian for the forthcoming season, alongside Tina Jung as Sam and Vas Saranga as Eric. Tara Spencer-Nairn will likely return as Angela, along with George Alevizos as Rex, Christian Smith as Darrell, and Joanne Latimer as Jen.

Toronto has recently served as the setting for productions such as ‘Beacon 23‘ and ‘Gen V.’ Additionally, upcoming projects slated for filming in Toronto include Netflix’s ‘Bet.’

