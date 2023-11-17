Yum Crumbs After Shark Tank: Redefining Dessert Toppings

Merging creativity with the undeniable appeal of sweet delicacies, Delson Jeanvilma pitches the idea of dessert toppings in ‘Shark Tank’ season 15, episode 7. The entrepreneurs with a zeal for innovation approach the Sharks to invest in their brand, which is known for its scrumptious additions. Along with his son, entrepreneur Delson Jeanvilma hopes to elevate his brand’s persona. Given their interesting pitch on the show, fans have continued to wonder more about the founder and a post-Shark Tank update.

Yum Crumbs: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Born in the minds of the Jeanvilma family, Yum Crumbs has been a seminal inclusion in desserts for countless consumers since 2020. With over 10 years of experience as bakers, the Jeanvilmas still couldn’t get over how tedious the process of crumb-making was. Even with years of experience under their belts, the family felt that the time-consuming process had to be tackled smartly. They ended up reaching out to a slew of high-demand bakers and found that these experts would also love a solution where they didn’t have to spend long hours making crumbs.

With this knowledge in mind, the family headed on a tireless period of research. From taking expert opinions to collating their resources, the family finally came up with a way that could streamline the process, make it affordable, and not sacrifice the quality of the authentic taste of crumbs and toppings. Finally, the brand emerged in 2020 after several rounds of testing and compliance with FDA regulations. Within no time, the company managed to curate a series of flavored and candy dessert toppings that would satisfy the customer palette.

From including seasonal flavors to ubiquitous combinations, the team managed to create crumbs that would appeal to a myriad of clientele. Having established their roots in the industry, the Jeanvilma family decided to put all hands on deck. Since kickstarting their brand in 2020, the family of eight has been heavily involved in the operations of the company. From Delson and Amanda to their five children and grandmother, everyone got involved in highlighting the company’s product.

Where is Yum Crumbs Today?

Yum Crumbs remains a lucrative operation under the leadership of the Jeanvilma family even today. Since making their appearance on season 15 of ‘Shark Tank,’ the family-owned business has been scaling new heights. In addition to manufacturing their products in the States, they are also focused on creating flavor profiles that appeal to a wide demographic. By providing crumbs for every occasion, the minority-owned business continues to scale its revenue and brand persona.

At the moment, Yum Crumbs provides over 20 crumb flavors that range from candy toppings to pancake toppings. While consumers can opt for the products solely, there are multiple kits available to choose from, too. The clientele can also opt for Fall or Holiday specials. People can also create their own Fun DIY Kits or choose Seasonal Flavors. The website provides a way for users to choose sample packs before finding the flavor they like the most. Not just this, there are gluten-free and sugar-free options available, too. Finally, for consumers who love unique combinations, Yum Crumbs also provides a sour powder mix.

To elevate your desserts one step further, Yum Crumbs’s affordable treats include 20 flavors of sample packs at just $29.99. Their strawberry shortcake dessert topping can be purchased at $15.99. Other products like Chocolate Eclair Dessert Toppings, Red Velvet Dessert Toppings, Apple Pie Dessert Toppings, Birthday Cake Dessert Toppings, Salted Caramel Dessert Toppings, Lemon Pound Cake, Cinnamon Roll, Banana Cream Pie, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Blueberry Cobbler, Strawberry Lemonade and many others can also be availed at $15.99. A single packet from the brand comes in the size of 12, 32, or 64 ounces. These packets are priced at $12.99, $29.99, and $44.99 respectively. Not just this, Yum Crumbs offers a 15% discount on all products if customers decide to subscribe to the brand.

In addition to providing delicious and affordable toppings, Yum Crumbs also offers discounts and gift cards for users from time to time. The team also has an affiliate and brand ambassador program for people who like the product and want to gain something tangible out of it too. In addition to getting featured on ‘Shark Tank,’ the entrepreneurial venture also commands a significant following on social media. With thousands of followers on Instagram that continue to evolve, the team regularly shares reviews and highlights of the brand’s journey.

