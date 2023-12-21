Zach Galifianakis’ Disney+ Movie Lilo & Stitch Starts Filming in O’ahu Early Next Year

The filming of Zach Galifianakis-starrer Disney+ movie ‘Lilo & Stitch’ is set to commence in O’ahu, Hawaii, early next year. A live-action adaptation of Disney’s 2002 animated feature of the same name, the movie follows Nani Pelekai, who becomes her younger sister Lilo’s caretaker after the tragic loss of their parents while grappling with the challenges of maintaining a balance amid work, part-time schooling, and parenting. After receiving a suggestion from a social worker to entrust Lilo with more responsibilities, Nani entertains the idea of adopting a dog.

The narrative of the film takes a surprising twist when Lilo insists on bringing home an unruly and undisciplined “dog” she names “Stitch.” As the story unfolds, it is revealed that Stitch is, in fact, an escaped alien from a distant planet, pursued by relentless agents seeking his capture. Despite his seemingly irredeemable nature, Stitch discovers the profound importance of love and family, realizing that these values transcend even the vastness of the universe.

Dean Fleischer Camp, recognized for his work on the Academy Award-nominated comedy-drama film ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,’ is at the helm of the upcoming movie. The film’s script comes from the creative mind of Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, while Dan Lin and Jonathan Eiric produce the science-fiction drama.

In the upcoming movie, Chris Sanders will lend his voice to Stitch, while Maia Kealoha will portray Lilo Pelekai. Zach Galifianakis will lend his voice to Dr. Jumba Jookiba, along with Billy Magnussen, who will voice Agent Pleakley. Sydney Agudong is set to take on the role of Nani Pelekai, Lilo’s 18-year-old sister and legal guardian. Additionally, Kaipo Dudoit brings David Kawena, a surfer who displays kindness to Nani, to life, while Tia Carrere embodies the character of Mrs. Kekoa, a social worker responsible for keeping tabs on Nani. The rest of the cast includes Amy Hill and Courtney B. Vance, who will portray Lilo and Nani’s neighbor Tūtū and Cobra Bubbles, a former CIA agent who works as Lilo’s social worker, respectively.

Disney is yet to officially unveil the release date of the live-action adaptation of ‘Lilo & Stitch.’ Although no confirmation has been provided, industry predictions and rumors suggest a potential release in 2025. The movie is expected to premiere exclusively on Disney+. O’ahu, the principal location of the movie, hosted the production of notable projects such as ‘Murder Mystery 2‘ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i.

