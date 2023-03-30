Where Was Murder Mystery 2 Filmed?

A sequel to the 2019 movie ‘Murder Mystery‘ helmed by Kyle Newacheck, Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery 2’ revolves around the crime-solving husband-wife duo of Nick and Audrey Spitz, as Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reprise their roles. Directed by Jeremy Garelick, the action comedy mystery movie follows the events after the original film as Nick and Audrey become full-time detectives and start their own private eye agency. However, they can’t seem to get it up and running as successfully as they had anticipated. However, the duo’s detective skills are soon called into action when their billionaire friend, the Maharaja, gets kidnapped at his own extravagant wedding.

Finding themselves at the center of an international abduction case, Nick and Audrey do their best to get to the bottom of it and bring the culprit to light. The whodunnit sequel mainly unfolds in the picturesque setting of Hawaii, where the protagonists get invited to a lavish wedding, and Paris, where they investigate the abduction case and chase the truth across the city. Given the contrasting and colorful visuals of the island and the city, many of you are bound to get interested in knowing where ‘Murder Mystery 2’ was shot. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the information about the same!

Murder Mystery 2 Filming Locations

‘Murder Mystery 2’ was filmed in Hawaii, the Caribbean, and France, specifically in O’ahu and Île-de-France. The principal photography for the Jennifer Aniston starrer reportedly commenced in January 2022 and wrapped up in April of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us take you to all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

O’ahu, Hawaii

The Maharaja invites Nick and Audrey Spitz to his grand wedding at an exotic and scenic site, which happens to be O’ahu, an island in the Central Pacific and a part of the Hawaiian island chain. The production team captured the heavenly beauty of the island and the open waters around it by setting up camp across different sites in O’ahu. The capital of Hawaii, Honolulu, served as one of the important filming locations for the murder mystery movie, especially the neighborhood of Kaka’ako, which is a hip area popular for its vibrant delicacies.

The beach scene where Audrey and Nick meet the SAS mercenary named Miller and his team for the first time was lensed in Lanikuhonua Lagoon at 92-1101 Aliinui Drive in the planned community of Kapolei situated in Honolulu County. Another neighborhood of Honolulu that features in ‘Murder Mystery 2’ is Waikiki. During the production schedule, the cast and crew were spotted recording several key portions in and around Makapu’u Point Lookout in the census-designated place of Waimānalo. Moreover, the region of the Caribbean reportedly can also be spotted in a few scenes.

Île-de-France, France

When the kidnapper, who has the Maharaja as a captive, gets in touch with Nick and Audrey, and the authorities, he asks for a 50 million dollars ransom to be paid in Paris. So, the production team traveled all the way to the City of Love to lens many pivotal sequences on location. For instance, they shot some key exterior portions around Arc de Triomphe on Pl. Charles de Gaulle in Paris, which is where the Spitzes were asked to come with the ransom money in exchange for their friend’s freedom.

It is in Les Cailloux at 58 Rue des cinq Diamants, Paris where Nick and Audrey witness a man walk straight into a burning vehicle across the road. The filming unit of ‘Murder Mystery 2’ also set up camp on the popular Passerelle Léopold-Sédar-Senghor, which is a footbridge over the River Seine situated in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, and Palais Garnier aka Opéra Garnier in Pl. de l’Opéra.

For shooting purposes, they even moved a bit south of Paris and recorded various portions in and around Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte in the commune of Maincy. The iconic locales and landmarks of Paris and surrounding areas have been featured in many film and TV projects over the years. Apart from ‘Murder Mystery 2,’ Paris has hosted the production of ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ ‘The Family,’ ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Now You See Me,’ and ‘Lupin.’

