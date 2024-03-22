Zach Goldsmith Net Worth: How Rich is The Agency Real Estate Agent?

Having appeared first in the second season of Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ Zach Goldsmith was able to charm viewers quite easily thanks to his captivating personality. Even more than his sense of humor, the viewers have found themselves in awe of his skills as a real estate, given his work with properties worth tens of millions of dollars. Needless to say, his professional skills have left an impressive mark on the viewers, with many wondering just how rich the real estate agent is.

How Did Zach Goldsmith Make His Money?

As it turns out, Zach Goldsmith has been associated with the real estate industry in Los Angeles, California, for a very long time. This is because he has been a resident of the city from a young age, with his family members actually working as real estate agents in the area. This allowed him to learn the basics quite easily, even though his first choice in career had been being a stand-up comedian. In order to earn money and stay in Los Angeles, Zach decided to start working for his mother by following her.

However, Zach soon developed an interest in the world of the real estate industry himself and decided to first become an assistant for his mother and then become an agent in his own right. The reality TV star actually gained his sales license for the state of California on January 12, 2005, and has held on to it ever since. His skills allowed him to become a partner in his mother’s business, but Zacvh soon realized that he wanted to make his own path away from his mother’s organization.

After Zach decided to leave his mother’s company, he went on to work with some of the biggest names in the real estate industry. In fact, he was mentored by none other than the late Jeff Hyland, one of the presidents of Hilton and Hyland. In fact, Zach was affiliated with the company from January 19, 2017, to November 10, 2022, having bagged the position of Estates Director. For Zach, the Beverly Hills area is his home ground, where he is known for working on some of the best properties in the area, with a specialization in off-market properties.

As of writing, Zach serves as the Estates Division Director for The Agency. This has allowed him to take a starring role in Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ something that has boosted his popularity immensely. With over two decades of real estate experience under his belt, Zach has sold properties worth well over a billion dollars and has established some strong connections that have allowed him to only grow, thanks to his skills and his colleagues who help him make his dreams a reality. He hosts the podcast called ‘To Live and Buy in Los Angeles,’ with Be Belcak serving as the co-host.

Zach Goldsmith’s Net Worth

In order to estimate just how rich Zach Goldsmith is, we must first look into his recent sales record. The real estate agent has been involved in the sales of properties worth $65 million, as well as those being sold for around $2.3 million. The records indicate that he has been working with properties with a total worth of about $250,000,000 in the last year alone. In the Los Angeles area, the commission rate is usually about 5%, which is then split between the buyer party and the sellers. According to The Agency’s policy, the brokerage gets to take 20% of their side of the commission, leaving the 80% to the agent themself. Additionally, podcast hosts make about $75,000 per year. Keeping all of these factors in mind, we estimate his net worth to be around $15 million.

