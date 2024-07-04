Zharnell Hughes Net Worth: How Rich is the Track and Field Athlete?

With Anguilla-born British sprinter Zharnell Hughes making several headlines for all the right reasons over the past few years, it’s honestly no surprise the track world is rooting for him. Even those who are his competitors actually want him to do well and never doubt himself, including 2023 World Champion Noah Lyles, as long as he doesn’t beat him when it matters most. This much has actually even been evidenced throughout Netflix’s ‘Sprint: The World’s Fastest Humans,’ completely intriguing us about the former’s career trajectory plus overall success.

How Did Zharnell Hughes Earn His Money?

Since Zharnell was born on July 13, 1995, in The Valley, Anguilla, to a housekeeper mother and a taxi driver father, he has proudly always known the importance of ease as well as wealth. “So when I got my first pair of spikes [sometime after showcasing his near-prodigal ability at the tender age of 10], I was running like a bullet on the track,” he candidly conceded in the show. He subsequently won several races during his school’s sports days, just to then make his international debut for his homeland at 14 at the 100-meter race of the 2010 CARIFTA Games.

Unfortunately, Zharnell placed eighth in the final round of this tournament, only for it to push him towards the path of unwavering hard work in spite of any issues that might come their way. As a result, he improved a little by the time the 2011 CARIFTA Games rolled around before making it to the Isle of Man-held 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games/Events 100-meter finals too. It was then that this sprinter began focusing on the 200-meter race too, unaware he’d earn his first medals the very next year across several under-20 or youth international competitions.

2012 was actually also the same year Zhanell was awarded a scholarship to attend the renowned Regional High-Performance Training Centre in Jamaica, study at Kingston College, and train with legendary world record holder Usain Bolt plus his coach Glen Mills. All this enabled him to break some personal records of his own in the ensuing two seasons, during which he even decided to compete for team Great Britain instead for more opportunities. With Anguilla being part of the British Overseas Territories, this process was relatively easy, and thus, in 2015, he began his career as a globally represented British track and record athlete.

Zharnell did sadly reach a lull soon after owing to a few health issues as well as mental blocks, which actually resulted in him getting disqualified from both his races during the Tokyo Olympic Games. His comeback was, hence, definitely one for the books, especially considering he went from accidental yet foul early starts to the British record holder for both 100-meter plus 200-meter events. He actually broke both during the 2023 season, following which his public standing has only skyrocketed — from brand deals to sponsored online posts; he has been doing it all over the last year.

Zharnell Hughes’ Net Worth

As a Jamaica-based, Great Britain-representing sprinter, public personality, flight simulation enthusiast, and fitness as well as travel fanatic, Zharnell has ostensibly managed to accumulate a fortune. The primary source of his income does appear to be his competition winnings, yet his base salary, record-breaking performances, and rising social media presence — with 61+k followers already on Instagram as of writing — definitely help him cover all possible expenses too.

According to reports, the World Athletics Championship awards $70,000 for 1st place (gold medal), $35,000 for silver, $22,000 for bronze, $16,000 for 4th place, $11,000 for 5th, $7,000 for 6th, $6,000 for 7th, and $5,000 for eight, with other event prizes being similar too. As a result, counting Zharell’s wins over the years, his possible investments/savings, plus his lifestyle, we believe his net worth to be in the range of $3 million.

