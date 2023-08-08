Zombieverse: Are the Zombies CGI or People With Makeup?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Netflix’s ‘Zombieverse’ is the perfect mix of drama, reality, and social experimentation to shine a light upon the actuality of human nature. After all, it revolves around a group of rather unwitting personalities as they suddenly find themselves on a quest for survival during a menacing zombie apocalypse around Seoul, South Korea.

The aim of this game thus carries to light both the good and the bad of one’s personality, especially once they realize infected beings would either be on their tail or in their company at every step. Though since the most intriguing aspect of this production is inarguably the “zombies,” we can’t help but wonder exactly how they were brought to life for our screens — so here’s what we know.

Does Zombieverse Use CGI or Makeup?

While there’s no denying technology has done wonders for the entertainment industry over the past few years, it genuinely doesn’t appear as if ‘Zombieverse’ relied on them to convey its concept. We’re, of course, talking about Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) as well as Visual Effects (VFX), yet it’s ostensibly makeup that serves as the primary component used to highlight these zombies.

In other words, the terrifying-looking infected individuals in this original aren’t digitally added in or fake in any way, shape, or form; they’re people in full makeup doing a job to ensure complete conviction. This much is actually evidenced in every scene as their fights and physical engagements with the cast are nearly seamless; plus, we do see a couple of tiny characters breaking smiles in the latter episodes.

Then there’s the fact a gradual human-to-zombie progression was carefully depicted through Park Na-Rae, Kkwachu Hyung, and Jonathan Yiombi’s infections, which others also consistently pointed out. Statements like “their veins are showing,” “they’re going so pale,” as well as “their eyes are red,” etc., were scattered at each turn, along with their own self-aware slowing walk and additional bodily hindrances.

However, we can’t deny that VFX was involved too — despite makeup likely being the direct source to underscore these zombies, they were most likely perfected with the meticulous use of visual effects. And it was the renowned South Korea-based Dexter Studios to have helped in the same, particularly as they have an entire department for this craft — they make all kinds of imagination come true on our screens.

